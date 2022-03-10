TUPELO • The Oren Dunn City Museum is honoring the women who’ve made a mark on local American Red Cross history.
The museum honored the North Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross on Tuesday evening with the opening of its latest exhibit. Museum curator Leesha Faulkner worked with KC Grist, executive director of the Red Cross' North Mississippi chapter, to put together a month-long exhibit in honor of March being both Women’s History Month and Red Cross Month.
Faulkner, a Red Cross volunteer, remembers the Red Cross being there for every disaster and wartime conflict during her days as a reporter.
“The Red Cross is there, and they didn’t care who you were or what side of the street you were from,” Faulkner said.
The American Red Cross came to Tupelo in 1917. In her two years as director, Grist learned just how crucial the Red Cross’s role is within North Mississippi history. While contemplating taking the position, she was reading the book “Tap Code,” which detailed Retired Air Force Col. Carlyle "Smitty" Harris’ almost eight years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Throughout the book were references to the Red Cross and the work they were doing.
Some time after taking the position, Grist met Harris' wife, Louise, who shared Red Cross’s role in keeping her informed about her husband’s status, even when others couldn’t. Grist said Louis Harris told her, “You people get places nobody else could go.”
The program also honored three women with the “Lead like Clara” award.
“One of the main things I wanted to do tonight was to honor some women that have made a difference in the Red Cross in Tupelo, in North Mississippi,” Grist told the small crowd in attendance at Tuesday night's opening.
First was the late Margaret Long McCullough, for whom McCullough Boulevard is named alongside husband Glenn Lee McCullough.
Margaret McCullough volunteered with the American Red Cross for 40 years — nearly half her life. Daughter-in-law Lanier Hudson McCullough, grandson Glenn McCullough Jr. and wife Laura, and granddaughters Mary Connor Adcock and Sarah McCullough received the award on Margaret McCullough's behalf.
“She loved the Red Cross, she loved volunteering and serving, helping others, and we really appreciate the Red Cross recognizing her,” said Glenn McCullough Jr. “It’s an honor to her legacy and to our family.”
Sihya Smith of the Oren Dunn City Museum, who’s been involved with the Red Cross since she was 5, was also recognized. Smith was a lifeguard and swimming instructor, and in 2015, she put her Red Cross training to use.
While giving a swimming lesson at the Tupelo Aquatic Center on April 30, 60-year-old Elaine Bowers had a medical emergency and passed out in the pool, according to a 2015 Daily Journal article. Smith used her training to get Bowers to the side of the pool and roll her on her side so she could breathe, and stayed with her while 911 was called. She received the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award.
The third honoree was former Red Cross Executive Director Patty Tucker, who retired in 2017 after 15 years. During that time, she ushered Tupelo through at least two major disasters: Hurricane Katrina, which brought evacuees to Tupelo in 2005, and the 2014 tornado that ravaged much of the city. The organization also was on hand during the 2011 Smithville tornado.
“Patty is the standard that we all strive to be,” Grist said.
The exhibit will run all month long and include photos of the honorees.