TUPELO • A local mutual aid group wants to paint Tupelo with rainbows for Pride Month, which is recognized in June.
The Tupelo Mutual Aid Project (TMAP) is distributing free Pride porch flags, decals, garden flags, bumper stickers and more to local businesses and residents in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
“We really wanted to make our local LGBTQ+ community feel valued and seen and welcome. This is the All America City,” said Brandy Raines, a TMAP organizer.
TMAP provides a platform for the community to benefit from one another, Raines said. This can be food donations, disaster relief, physical labor or reciprocally providing services for one another to meet multiple needs.
The Pride project started a few weeks ago within TMAP’s private Facebook group. It was sparked by Raine’s post about recently seeing “a lot of negative talk” about the LGBTQ community, she said.
That “negative talk” has made its way to nearly all 50 state legislatures, according to a March 2022 NBC News analysis using data from the American Civil Liberties Union and LGBTQ advocacy group Freedom for All Americans. In less than three months, 2022 saw 238 anti-LGBTQ bills proposed, 154 of which were trans-specific, according to the analysis.
People within TMAP were responsive to the idea and began collecting donations of pride materials from locals and the Pride Resource Center of North Mississippi.
TMAP wanted the focus on Pride this year because of the higher rate of attempted suicide among LGB youth in Mississippi.
The Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2019 Youth Behavioral Risk Survey from the CDC found that 32.5 percent of Mississippi’s gay and lesbian high schoolers, as well as 28.4 percent of bisexual high schoolers, attempted suicide in the previous 12 months.
“Just living in Mississippi as an LGBTQ youth is dangerous, and it is a risk to our youth in that they feel unwelcome,” Raines said. “With those statistics, it’s important to reach out to them and make them feel welcome, seen and valued just the way that they are.”
The mutual aid project began distributing Pride items Tuesday in downtown Tupelo. People were largely receptive and polite, Raines said. The plan is to continue going to other businesses and residents that are receptive.
The goal is for people to take away that being kind and supportive, even if they are not LGBTQ, can still make a big difference, Raines said.
“Y’all means all, and that means everyone is included and no one’s left out,” Raines said.