TUPELO • Following the discovery of racist text messages sent by Sheriff Jim Johnson, local NAACP President Rev. Chris Traylor has asked Lee County Board of Supervisors to fund diversity training for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and wants Johnson to hire more minority law enforcement officers.
Traylor’s requests came at Tuesday’s board meeting. He first asked supervisors if they could legally take any action to discipline the sheriff for the text messages.
“We want to know what disciplinary actions can be taken by the Board of Supervisors for the sheriff’s text messages,” Traylor said to the board. “Who will hold the sheriff accountable for actions taken? We would like to see some action taken.”
Tony Roper, the president of the board of supervisors, responded to Traylor at the meeting and said the county is limited in what it can do because Johnson is independently elected and not hired by the Board of Supervisors.
“If the people want to do something, they can do it in November when the general election comes up,” Roper told Traylor. “He’s elected by the people and not by the board. He kind of runs his own office. We just furnish them money.”
After the meeting concluded, Tommie Lee Ivy, the lone black supervisor on the board, said he plans to take a hard look at the county’s upcoming budget for the next fiscal year to decide if he will approve it or not. He said unless the sheriff plans to hire more minority field deputies in the sheriff’s department, he does not think he can support the budget.
“(Johnson) has to make a commitment before I’ll support the budget,” Ivy said.
Ivy also said Johnson should issue a public apology to all the citizens of Lee County and not just an apology to the NAACP.
Other than Ivy, no other supervisor indicated they would take any further action against Johnson and reiterated they did not think they could reprimand Johnson because he is independently elected.
Phil Morgan, the District 1 supervisor, said the board does not have much authority on the matter and said he was only a “victim” because Johnson’s text messages were sent to him. Morgan said Traylor’s demands would require additional funding, and does not know if that is something that county could fiscally do.
“I haven’t seen his budget,” Morgan said. “I wish we can get this behind us and move forward. That’s what Lee County needs to do.”
District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith and District 3 Supervisor Tony Roper had similar remarks to Morgan’s and said they were glad Traylor addressed the board with his concerns, but it is up to Johnson on how to manage the sheriff’s department.
“I don’t even know what diversity training is,” Smith said. “If you try and do anything with the budget, you’re hurting the people of Lee County and not the sheriff.”
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland declined to answer any questions from the Daily Journal about Traylor’s remarks.
“I haven’t had time to think about it,” Holland said as he exited the county supervisors building. “No comment.”
Traylor’s remarks to the Board of Supervisors comes after the Daily Journal discovered through a public records request that Johnson sent a text message to Morgan saying a legislator of Hispanic descent was “worse than a black person.”
Johnson has since sent an apology to the NAACP, according to Traylor, but the apology has not been released to the public and the NAACP leadership has not formally accepted the apology.
Traylor clarified to the Daily Journal that Johnson’s apology was delivered to Traylor through a representative. The written letter was not on official letterhead from the sheriff’s department.
Traylor said some on the NAACP executive committee were not happy with the first letter because it was not on official letterhead. According to Traylor, Johnson then sent another letter to the NAACP on official letterhead.
“I would like to say that I pray and hope that our community can come together and be one and do what we’re supposed to do and have one heartbeat,” Traylor said.