For the third time, the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association has been named a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award.
The 2020 list includes:
• Boyne City Main Street (Boyne City, Michigan)
• Destination Congress Heights (Washington, DC)
• Main Street Denison (Denison, Texas)
• Evanston URA/Main Street (Evanston, Wyoming)
• Greater Ashmont Main Street (Boston, Massachusetts)
• Jefferson Matters: Main Street (Jefferson, Iowa)
• Kendall Whittier Main Street (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
“The Great American Main Street Award is a top honor within the commercial district revitalization field,” said Patrice Frey, President and CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These eight outstanding semifinalists have demonstrated the impressive economic and community growth that is possible when commercial districts harness the power of the Main Street Approach. They’re a model for Main Street programs across the country working to achieve comprehensive, preservation-based revitalization.”
The reinvestment statistics from this year’s semifinalists show the eight organizations brought in over $1 billion in public investment and $500 million in private investment, generated 9,498 jobs, opened 459 new businesses, rehabbed 734 buildings, and logged 192,371 volunteer hours since their programs’ inceptions.
Describing Tupelo, GAMSA said, "Downtown Tupelo has built on its legacy as the home of Elvis Presley and transformed its Main Street from a buttoned-up corridor that that shut down after 5 p.m. to a bustling district with live music, art gallerie, and farm-to-table restaurants. Thanks in part to a $14 million streetscape project that changed the face of Main Street and a new development that doubled the footprint of their downtown, Tupelo is now thriving, with 83 businesses opening in the last five years, which has generated over 1,300 jobs. A three-time GAMSA semifinalist, Tupelo Main Street embraces the 'Tupelo Spirit' with a range of inclusive community events and festivals."
Tupelo was named a semifinalist in 2015 and 2017.
GAMSA semifinalists were selected from a nationwide pool of accredited Main Street America applicants based on their successful and innovative uses of the Main Street Approach. Criteria includes: volunteer, partner, and community engagement; community transformation; commitment to historic preservation; impactful public/private partnerships, entrepreneurship development; people-centered design; and the community’s approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion. 100 communities have been recognized as winners since the award’s inception in 1995.
The GAMSA winners will be named May 18 at the Main Street Now Conference in Dallas.