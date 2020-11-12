TUPELO • Gov. Tate Reeves’ communications office announced on Thursday that Bailey Martin, native of Tupelo, will become the new press secretary for the first-term Republican governor.
Martin is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and was previously a reporter for the radio station SuperTalk, News Mississippi. Before her stint in journalism, Martin worked in the law offices of James Moore, an attorney in Tupelo, and Marc Boutwell, an attorney in Oxford.
In a statement to the Daily Journal, Martin said that growing up in Tupelo helped her become who she is. She said she hopes to make her hometown proud in her new position.
“Tupelo will always have my heart,” Martin said. It definitely has shaped me into the person that I am today. With my parents and a good bit of my family living there, I always love coming home every once in a while.”
Martin replaces Renae Eze who left the governor’s office in October to become the press secretary and senior communications advisor for Texas governor Greg Abbott.