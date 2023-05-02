TUPELO — A Tupelo boy is pursuing a dream millions of children have had since 1996 — the dream of becoming a Pokémon master.
Noah Hartigan, 11, is a fifth grade student at Pierce Street Elementary School. He also happens to be ranked No. 28 in the U.S. & Canada Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Junior division and No. 68 in the global rankings.
He started playing the Pokémon TCG competitively around a year ago after his brother came home from a trip to Walmart with a pack of cards. He quickly developed an interest in the game, too.
Hartigan learned the basics from playing Pokémon TCG Live online and continued to build his skills competing in local tournaments at Tupelo Sportscards.
In local tournaments, he often competes against older teens and adults. Learning from more experienced players has given him a competitive edge when playing against others his own age.
"There are some really good players around here," said Matt Hartigan, Noah's father. "Everybody at the shop, they treat him like family, like a little brother. They really put him through the paces, so it's like a vacation when he plays kids his own age."
The first big Pokémon tournament he competed in was the Arlington Regional Championships in Arlington, Texas, in December 2022. He won first place in the Junior division, which includes players born in or after 2011.
That win secured him an invitation to compete in the 2023 Pokémon Europe International Championships in London, England, in April, where he placed 38th in the Junior division out of about 150 kids.
"It was way different than I thought it would be," Hartigan said. "The language barrier was tough."
He played several rounds against children from other countries, and while much of the game is visual, judges were available to help when translations were needed.
There were plenty of people rooting for him back in Mississippi. The community of players at Tupelo Sportscards hosted a sendoff party, where he was gifted a custom binder featuring his name and favorite Pokémon, Dragonite, along with a playmat covered with encouraging messages, cash and, of course, more Pokémon cards.
Hartigan owns more than 5,000 Pokémon trading cards, with his favorite to use in battle being the Lugia VSTAR.
"The Pokémon community, they're so welcoming," Matt Hartigan said. "It's not like a typical competitive environment. Yeah, they're trying to beat you, and they want to win, but at the same time, they're happy you won too. It's really cool."
There's always someone to teach Noah Hartigan when he has questions about the game, and Tupelo Sportscards has stayed open late or even opened during times when they were closed so that he could practice.
This summer, he'll travel to Columbus, Ohio, at the end of June for the Pokémon North America International Championships. He's also netted enough competitive points to qualify for the 2023 Pokémon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan, this August.
"He's only been playing a year, and we're going to our third continent to play Pokémon," Matt Hartigan said.
By the time he enters the sixth grade, Hartigan will have crossed the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to compete in Pokémon tournaments.
"It's crazy to me," he said. "I never thought I would make it this far in a card game."
Friends at school can hardly believe his meteoric rise in the ranks of the Pokémon TCG. His advice to anyone looking to get into the game: simply try your hardest.
"It takes a little bit to get good," Hartigan said. "But just have fun."
