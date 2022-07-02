TUPELO • Sam Gilliam joined the heavenly ranks of Tupelo native sons whose artistic legacies traveled beyond those small city borders. During his 88 years of life, Gilliam became an internationally renowned abstract artist who innovated modern art.
“Tupelo’s known for a lot of things, but I would say one would not automatically think accomplished African-American visual artist would be one of the things,” said Malcolm White, the retired former executive director of the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). “Sam was quite a get.”
Gilliam died Saturday, June 25. His death was announced by the David Kordansky Gallery and Pace Gallery, who worked with Gilliam in his later years. He died of renal failure at his home in Washington, the New York Times reported.
Gilliam was born in Tupelo on Nov. 30, 1933, to Sam Gilliam Sr. and Estery Gilliam. He was the seventh of eight children. He tapped into his love for art at an early age.
"Somewhere around 6, someone pointed out to my mother that it kept me quiet as I drew," Gilliam told the Daily Journal in a 2007 interview. "She said, ‘If you keep him doing this the rest of his life, you'll never have any trouble with him.' And I've been doing that the rest of my life."
Spending his early childhood years in Tupelo taught Gilliam to cultivate a lifetime of discovery, as he’d climb on his parents’ roof and look up.
"I noticed there was a much prettier world up there," Gilliam said in the 2007 interview. "Between the sky and the tops of buildings, there were a lot of things that were surprising.”
Shawn Brevard has followed Gilliam’s work for years, viewing his art in galleries in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Jackson. Seeing his photo on the front page of the New York Times on Tuesday, June 27, showcased his remarkable impact and “something that this town needs to pay attention to,” Brevard said. Gilliam’s legacy reminded her of another Tupelo legend, Elvis Presley, whose births are separated by merely 13 months.
“You got the visual art coming out of Sam, and you’ve got the musical art coming out of Elvis,” Brevard said. “(They both had) these experiences as children in this community that had a really incredibly foundational impact on their lives and their art.”
Gilliam’s family moved to Louisville, Kentucky, when he was 8, where he continued advancing in his artistry. He graduated from the University of Louisville with a bachelor’s degree in fine art and a master’s in painting. In between both degrees, he entered the U.S. Army in 1956, serving two years, according to a biography from HistoryMakers, a national nonprofit that preserves African American history.
He married Dorothy Butler, who was a pioneer in her own right as the Washington Post’s first Black female reporter, in 1962. The couple had three children: Stephanie Gilliam, Melissa Gilliam and L. Franklin Gilliam. Sam Gilliam married Annie Gawlak, an art dealer and longtime partner following his separation, in 2018.
Gilliam’s art career developed in the 60s. In 1968, he changed art history with his Drape paintings, which cast aside frame borders to drop his canvases on ceilings and walls. Pieces were mostly tailored for specific spaces, making each installation unique, said Ke Francis, a celebrated Tupelo-based narrative artist. Francis followed Gilliam’s career as a major figure in American art. Gilliam’s work provided a creative and innovative way to view museum space, Francis said.
“(It’s) like you were walking into, and being completely enveloped by, the color, rather than looking at it like you were looking at a window,” Francis said. “It’s a different feeling, more like you would actually be in a forest instead of looking at a painting of a forest.”
Gilliam earned international acclaim, becoming the first Black artist to represent the United States at the Venice Biennale in 1972. He’d manage to have a great career despite facing barriers.
“Sam was one of the people who managed to get the work shown regardless,” Francis said. “People seemed like they were kind of forced to push their prejudices aside because the work was so powerful.”
He continued recreating his artistry throughout his career, according to Pace, with Pace founder Arne Glimcher crediting him with “explod(ing) the borders between sculpture, painting and installation” and “reinvent(ing) color and space in abstraction” in a written recollection.
“It was a very unique style that he worked in ... which is so rare in the art field, finding something that no one else has done before,” White said.
He received his flowers from his native state, receiving an honor for lifetime achievement in the 2007 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts. As the MAC director at the time, White remembered Gilliam as gentle and humble despite his prestige.
Gilliam continued painting throughout his life, stopping only in death, according to the David Kordansky Gallery and Pace Gallery. While Gilliam wasn’t always a household name, Francis believes the final years of his career brought well deserved focus back to his work, showing it could last the span of time.
He leaves behind his wife, three children, three sisters and three grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, his family requested that donations be made to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the Children’s Defense Fund, the Rock Creek Conservancy or an art institution of the donor’s choosing.