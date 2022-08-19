Robert Toole

Robert Toole

 Anna-Liesa Hussey I US NAVY

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. • A Tupelo native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO ("Take Charge and Move Out") mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.

