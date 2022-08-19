TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. • A Tupelo native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO ("Take Charge and Move Out") mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
Airman Robert Toole, a 2018 Tupelo High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy for some good life structure and to get some real life experiences in a valuable career field,” Toole said. "I really wanted to better myself."
Toole uses skills and values similar to those found in Tupelo to succeed in the Navy.
“My hometown taught me how to work hard and have a genuine respect for others,” Toole said. "Whether it's manual or mental labor, we learned to put in the work."
Toole has family back home to thank for their support.
"I am really grateful for the help I've gotten from my family and others to help me get this far,” he said.
The Navy's presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.
The Navy command consists of a Wing staff, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, and three Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons: The "Ironmen" of VQ 3, the "Shadows" of VQ 4 and the “Roughnecks” of VQ 7.
Toole serves as an aviation electronics technician with VQ 4.
“I definitely enjoy learning about advanced wiring and how everything is interconnected,” said Toole.
STRATCOMMWING One employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, an airborne command post and communications relay based on the Boeing 707.
Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as ‘Take Charge and Move Out!’ Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.
The commander-in-chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Serving in the Navy means Toole is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
Toole and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I'm proud of all the equipment I've learned to work on and the qualifications I've earned,” Toole said. "I'm continuing my education and working hard to be a plane captain someday."
As Toole and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means hard work, appreciating the efforts of others and trying your best to fill in the shoes of those who have come before you,” Toole said. "Sometimes, that means stepping up to the plate when others won't."
