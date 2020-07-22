TUPELO • John Lewis, longtime Georgia Congressman and civil rights leader, inspired countless generations before he passed away last week to pancreatic cancer, including figures with Northeast Mississippi ties.
Two Tupelo natives got to know Lewis closer through his leadership in the Nashville Student Movement and later through Lewis’s annual civil rights pilgrimage through Alabama.
Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis met Lewis in 1960 while she was a freshman at Fisk University in Nashville, which Lewis also attended before he was a graduate of the American Baptist Theological Seminary in Nashville. Davis, who grew up in a segregated society, joined the NAACP during her time at Fisk University with the idea of fighting inequality head on.
“[I] said if I ever got the opportunity, I was going to do something to change the world as far as doing away with segregation,” Davis said.
On the cusp of the Civil Rights Movement, Davis recalls a meeting, organized by the Nashville Christian Leadership Council (NCLC) and led by James Lawson, to discuss the sit-ins at segregated lunch counters and voter registration. Through the NCLC workshops, Davis would hear from many civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King, Jr., on the importance of taking a nonviolent approach. During these workshops, sit-ins at Woolworths and other downtown Nashville stores were organized.
As president of the Student Non-Violent Movement, Lewis was the key leader of students and the liaison between civil rights leaders and college students at the African American universities and schools throughout Nashville. Though Lewis had to follow the directions of leaders such as MLK, she said he was very aggressive and instrumental in organizing meetings between the colleges of Nashville. She described him as a dynamic, fearless leader.
Davis participated in a Woolworth’s sit-in, where she remembers several people spitting on them, kicking them and burning some protesters with cigarettes. Davis said she focused on what she was told to do by Lewis.
“We went and sat-in, and we took our books to read with John Lewis leading us. He’s a very compassionate man. He always told us ‘don’t give up ... keep on fighting until you accomplish that goal,’ so he was a very impressive, strong leader,” Davis said.
Davis and other students were arrested, spending the day in jail. Though Davis would transfer to North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro after two years, she said the leadership of Lewis and others such as King and Jesse Jackson would stay with her as she continued protesting, voter registration and fighting for equal rights.
Lewis continued to inspire others with his career even decades after the Civil Rights Movement.
Fellow Phi Beta Sigma fraternity brother Stan Allen of Tupelo recalls meeting Lewis when he was the featured speaker at the University of Mississippi School of Law commencement in 2014. Allen spoke briefly with Lewis, where they talked about progress, pledging, and courage. Allen asked him how he found the courage to lead protestors across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama on March 7, 1965. The event is known as “Bloody Sunday” for the way state troopers attacked protestors during the planned march from Selma to Montgomery for voting rights.
“He said he pretty much grew up as a sharecropper’s son and then he didn’t have a lot so he wanted to learn life...he was determined to make a difference,” Allen said. “He is one of the kind of people who has the intentional fortitude to continue. He has inspired so many people.”
Allen said he was inspired that someone like Lewis could go through so much but have a heart that was so forgiving, and said he inspired his own decision to go into radio and be one of the first Black people at Ole Miss to get into a singing group. Allen is now the program director and afternoon drive announcer with the Mississippi Radio group station The Pulse 104.3 FM
Ted Debro, born and raised in Tupelo but now a Birmingham resident, met Lewis in Birmingham during his annual pilgrimage. As part of the pilgrimage, Lewis and other congressmen would visit 16th Street Baptist Church, the site of the 1963 bombing where four Black girls were killed by a white supremacist attack. One of the victims, Denise McNair, had ties to Tupelo, as her parents Chris and Maxine McNair married and settled in Tupelo prior to their move to Birmingham.
As head of the historic displays of 16th Street Baptist Church, Debro said Lewis was part of video presentations explaining how he was impacted by the bombing, including traveling to and staying in Birmingham until after the funeral of the four girls. Debro explained that he did this to help visitors fully understand what happened. The pilgrimages presented an opportunity to show U.S. senators and legislators, many of whom were white, the “other side of America,” Debro said.
“As it’s been mentioned several times, he was kind of the conscience of the Senate and the House of Representatives, and so this was a chance to bring the Senate and House of Representatives together to really understand and feel what it was like to experience the Civil Rights Movement … [and] the horrors of our nation during that time,” Debro said.
During one of the pilgrimages, Debro recalls meeting with U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker where they discussed their experiences growing up near Tupelo and how in a non-segregated society, they could have grown up as friends.
As fellow southerners, Debro said he and Lewis spoke about growing up with similar backgrounds. While Debro grew up in Tupelo while Lewis grew up in Troy, Alabama, both men discussed the impact the 1955 murder of Emmett Till in Money, Mississippi, had on their lives.
“He talked about Emmett Till helping him with his commitment to really change things,” Debro said. “It was part of his motivation. He was probably the same age or probably a year older than Emmett Till, so it affected both of us in a way that led us to a commitment to better serve our country through racial justice, as well as motivated us to go to higher education and try to make differences in this world.”
Davis described the loss of Lewis as feeling like the loss of a family member but said she was glad that under his leadership, many were able to break barriers. Lewis inspired her to fight throughout her career, becoming the first Black woman council president in the same town where she was once blackballed for protesting.
“It makes me feel good that I can say that under his leadership, we were able to break down barriers,” Davis said.
Debro said while he is saddened by Lewis’s death, he is grateful he came through this life during a time to make a difference. He called Lewis a living example of the true spirit of Christianity with his willingness to do whatever it takes to do what’s right, even if that meant giving up your life.
“It’s bittersweet. It’s sad, but yet we glory in his courage, his fearlessness, his bravery and his commitment to really help change lives in this nation,” Debro said.