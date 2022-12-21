TUPELO — Advocates and local officials gathered Wednesday for a Homeless Persons' Memorial Service to remember those who died while experiencing homelessness over the last year.
The local memorial service was part of the statewide and national observance of National Homeless Persons' Remembrance Day. Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care Coordinated Entry System Navigator Robert Lukes said the day was chosen because it is the longest night of the year.
“The purpose of Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is two-fold. First, and most importantly, to remember those who … died in homelessness in the last 12 months,” he said. “Secondly, it is a call to action to take this energy and do our work so that no one dies in homelessness.”
Over the last year, there were 12 confirmed deaths of homeless individuals in the 71 counties covered under the continuum of care, one of which was in Tupelo, Executive Director Hannah Marharrey said.
Advocates initially encountered Wayne Boston on March 15 of this year, Maharrey said. While working to get him housing, she said, Boston was admitted to the hospital two days later and died on March 22.
“(Boston) had undiagnosed cancer that had metastasized, and he went down really quick,” Maharrey said. “Housing is not a cure-all, but it is an intervention that provides structure. Maybe if he had been in housing and had a case manager that made a point for him to see a doctor to have a routine check-up. … It is the what could have beens of the world.”
Across the state, two individuals died in the Delta region, five individuals died in the Pine Belt region and four individuals died in the East Central region. Maharrey said each death was a tragedy that could have been prevented.
“It it not a radical goal to end unsheltered homelessness ... but it does require all of us to work together, connect our vulnerable community to not just housing but also to healthcare, mental health (care), substance abuse treatment, workforce department and all of the other important services they need,” she said. “We cannot guarantee that no one will be homeless again, but we can say if and when someone becomes homeless that we have a system in place that makes their homeless brief as humanly possible.”
After reading each name, those attending the memorial observed a moment of silence for the individuals who died.
Lukes said he hoped the service will continue to fuel local advocates' and residents' efforts to assist those in need for the coming year.
“On a cold day like this, we hope there is a fire in your heart to take action and do what you can as city leaders, as workers on the front line and as community partners to take whatever steps to minimize the number of people we have lost or vulnerable,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.