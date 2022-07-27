TUPELO • After an hour-long work session, a 45-minute executive session and months of hearings, the City Council still took no action on a proposed apartment complex in West Tupelo.
Oxford-based developer Britton Jones and Stewart Rutledge plan to build a 46 unit apartment complex named Flowerdale Commons on Colonial Estates Road near McCullough Boulevard. The project has seen significant opposition from residents of a nearby subdivision, leading up to the Tupelo Planning Committee, in a split vote, recommending the project be rejected based on traffic concerns.
The City Council held a work session and special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss Flowerdale Common’s site plan. There is an extensive list of requirements for projects to get site plan approval, which City Planner Jenny Savely told the Council that Flowerdale met.
“From my purview, what is required for site approval is very limited to the site plan itself and what would be included,” Savely said. “All of those items were reviewed, and everything passed muster.”
The four planning committee members who voted against Flowerdale Commons joined the Council meeting to discuss their decision.
“It was my recommendation to disapprove based on traffic along Colonial Estates … I would have done so for any additional development on that road,” committee member Leslie Mart said, adding that she believed the traffic study was not sufficient to overrule the committee’s personal experience with the road. "At that time, we agreed that the impact to that road ... based on what (the developer) brought, it did not pass what we thought the requirements should be."
City Engineer Dennis Bonds said a traffic count showed that 2,900 vehicles drove along Colonial Estates Road on a given day during peak hours. Attorney Ben Logan said, in a three-year span, there were five wrecks on the street, with only one accident involving two vehicles.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said it is the city’s responsibility to bring Colonial Estates Road up to standard, not that of the developers, if it is indeed insufficient.
Ward 2 Councilman and Board President Lynn Bryan noted that there were three independent traffic studies from three different companies that all concluded the project would not significantly impact the street.
But Planning Committee member Scott Davis said, “Just because he got a traffic study doesn’t mean we have to approve that traffic study."
For site plan approval, the developers had to complete an internal traffic study for their property, but city regulations do not require the study to look at impact on the road extending from a site's outlets. Savely said the three studies submitted by Jones and Rutledge nonetheless addressed the whole of Colonial Estates Road and all three studies found the impact negligible.
Nettie Davis said the street was an issue when it was first developed and the city never disapproved projects along it before. Scott Davis said he could not speak for Planning Committee actions before he was appointed to it.
Logan told the Daily Journal that during executive session the Council discuss potential litigation from both the developers of Flowerdale Commons and former Mayor Glenn McCullough, who co-developed a subdivision on Colonial Estates Road and is opposed to the new project.
The Council will take up the matter once again during its regular meeting on Aug. 2.
