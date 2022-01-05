As the coronavirus pandemic rekindles from the omicron variant statewide, Tupelo officials approved a new COVID-19 action plan for the city, amending its guidelines to relax previous rules.
The City Council voted 6-0 Tuesday night to lower the number of required quarantine days for those exposed to the virus from 10 days to five, following recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control .
“Back in 2020, the city adopted the coronavirus action plan, which dealt with several things regarding the city’s response to the pandemic,” assistant city attorney Steven Reed said. “Since the CDC rolled out new guidance this last week, we decided to revise our plan.”
The second change was that employees can now use their sick days to take care of family members who tested positive for the virus. Reed said they could only use vacation days before the change.
The CDC made its recommendation in an announcement Dec. 27. After the isolation period, if the person no longer has symptoms or is asymptomatic, the CDC recommended mask wearing for an additional five days to minimize the risk of infecting other people.
The change, according to the CDC, came from data suggesting that those infected with the omicron variant generally would show symptoms within the first one to three days of infection.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis was absent from the meeting. Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard said she was out of town caring for family members affected by COVID-19.