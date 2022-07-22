TUPELO • Tupelo officials and advocates are evaluating their options as panhandling increases citywide, causing local businesses and residents to speak out.
Panhandling is a form of solicitation in which an individual begs for assistance, usually money, from another individual. In Mississippi, as well as the city of Tupelo, it is not illegal, but many residents and business owners have expressed concerns over the perceived nuisance, leading local advocates to look for solutions.
“(Panhandling) is something we’ve been talking to the police department and the mayor’s office about,” Hannah Maharrey, director of Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care, said. “We have a couple of serial panhandlers downtown that ask everybody, every day, all day for money, so what we are trying to work on is, ‘how do we try to deter panhandling as much as possible through community education.'”
Though the Tupelo Police Department does not keep panhandling statistics, both Police Chief John Quaka and TPD spokesperson Major Chuck McDougald said the department had received increased reports about people soliciting.
“From the emails, radio calls and community meeting feedback, I have seen personally complaints of panhandling have definitely been rising,” McDougald said.
Maharrey said the problem is that people often connect homelessness to panhandling. That is a misconception, she said at the July 21 Tupelo Homelessness Task Force meeting.
“Nine out of 10 panhandlers are not homeless,” she said. “Every time a person sees a panhandler, they automatically assume that person is homeless, so it gives the population of Tupelo the idea that homelessness is way more of a crisis than it is. It over-inflates our ideas and numbers.”
According to data provided by Mississippi United to End Homelessness, a homelessness outreach organization that partners with the city, there are currently 12 individuals living in places not fit for human habitation in the city. The organization is working with another 11 individuals who are staying at the Salvation Army’s shelter, which holds upwards of 50 people.
Panhandling not illegal but still an issue, officials say
Maharrey said panhandling is not and should not be a police issue, noting there is no ordinance or law in the city against panhandling. Quaka agreed and said there wasn’t much to be done about the issue unless it rose to the level of aggressive soliciting or trespassing.
“Someone asking you for money is not illegal. They can do it all day long,” he said. “Aggressive panhandling becomes something different.”
Quaka said one issue the department has run into is that businesses often do not want to press trespassing charges on serial panhandlers, which often leaves the department with few options.
“They want them removed from their property, but they don’t want to press charges," Quaka said. "All we can do is ask them to move.”
What are the city’s options?
Maharrey said she doesn't believe a panhandling ordinance is needed unless all other options are eventually exhausted. Among the options was a community education program to focus on techniques to deal with and help panhandlers. She said the task force planned to hold such a program next month, but none of the details were solid as of Thursday.
One thing she said was most important when interacting with panhandlers is that money is often not the answer. Instead, Maharrey said, ask what their specific needs are and move from there. She also said one could point the person to the Salvation Army, which provides lunch, dinner and shelter for those in need.
“Ask ‘what are you needing?’ … Offer to help them with that, and if they refuse, you know they just wanted the cash,” she said. “Whatever they need, try to send them to a resource instead of giving them a dollar. At the end of the day, we have enough resources in the city of Tupelo that they don't need to panhandle for their basic needs.”
Homeless creates friction for business
Meanwhile, the city noted some tension between the homeless population that congregates on Carnation Street due to the Salvation Army and the Neighborhood Walmart, which fronts Gloster Street but has an entrance on Carnation.
Store Manager Len Moore said representatives from the business and the Salvation Army met Tuesday to air concerns with each other, but he declined to provide details about the conversations. He did note, however, that there has been some vandalism to the store as well as panhandling he connected to homeless individuals staying at the shelter.
Salvation Army Captain Heather Dolby said the Thursday morning meeting was her first time hearing Walmart had been having issues, adding the business often called the organization when someone was on security cameras vandalizing or stealing shopping carts, and they always worked together.
“It was good to hear their concerns,” she said, adding that the meeting was also a great chance to educate their neighbors about homelessness and the difference between sheltered and unsheltered individuals, which she said often get lumped together. “What makes Tupelo great is that we can have those difficult conversations in a professional way. … We want to make sure everyone’s voices are heard.”
