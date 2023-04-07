TUPELO — Local officials and developers are optimistic about the future of east Tupelo’s real estate expansion, with the Tupelo City Council approving amendments to a development along South Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The council recently voted unanimously among present members to amend the major site plan for a project that will add an eighth duplex to the original plan of seven being constructed along South Veterans. Ward 2 Councilman and Council President Lynn Bryan was absent.
“We are pleased to see continued growth in east Tupelo,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said. “This project reinforces my sentiment that east tupelo is the next real estate renaissance for the city.”
The project, called Lande Village, is a series of duplexes beside landscape architecture company Lakefront Gardens in east Tupelo. Developer Mark Summers, who also owns the neighboring business, said with the addition of an eighth duplex, he expects the project to be complete by next spring.
While completion is a year away, he did note that the first duplexes, which were already being built, should be finished relatively quickly and ready to rent by July. He said an estimated rent cost will be between $1,200 to $1,300 for a 900-square-foot, two-bedroom apartment.
To gain approval for the duplexes, it also had to get approval from the Tupelo Planning Committee, as duplexes are a use-by-flexibility development in a mixed-use commercial corridor. The planning committee voted in favor of recommending the project amendments to the council during an April 3 meeting.
Summers' wife and partner in the development, Amanda Summers, said she feels her husband's background in landscape architecture will make the development a unique addition for the city and, specifically, east Tupelo. She noted there was already a waiting list for the unfinished apartment and multiple one-bedroom apartments claimed.
Veterans is also the focus of an upcoming Major Thoroughfare Committee project to widen the street from Eason Boulevard to Hamm Street. The council voted unanimously to approve a $1.8 million bid from Saltillo-based construction company James Hodges Construction for the widening project.
The development follows along with the construction of the Maplewood subdivision approved by the council in February that will see eight single-family homes, each between 1,2000 and 1,500 square feet, on the east side of Feemster Lake Road near Wilson Street.
