This photo shows one of several duplexes being built at the Lakefront Gardens subdivision in east Tupelo on April 7, 2023. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Local officials and developers are optimistic about the future of east Tupelo’s real estate expansion, with the Tupelo City Council approving amendments to a development along South Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

