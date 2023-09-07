This file photo from Aug. 21, 2023, shows a closed section of West Main Street in Tupelo, near Bissell Baptist Church. A bridge on the highly trafficked stretch of road needs repair in order to be safely passable.
TUPELO — The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously this week to authorize a slew of budget amendments on the eve of approving its budget for the next fiscal year.
The amendment mostly targeted increased expenses in supplies to give departments the push they need to finish out the budget year, which ends on Sept. 31.
Other changes include increases to the budget through the municipal reserve fund to accommodate the $2.6 million bridge rebuild along West Main Street and Highway 6 and about $32,000 to match a grant for the developers of the Carnation Building renovation.
“We do have a good estimate on (the bridge) … that 2.6 (million) will take care of the bridge,” she said. “We will have a four-year payback.”
Hanna said the city will reserve 1.15 mills of its total 32.47 mills to pay for the bridge expense each year. Based on estimations, the city will receive about $622,000 annually from its 1.15 mills. Hanna emphasized that the bond issues will not raise taxes as the city is rolling off of other debt repayments soon, leaving space for more borrowing power.
“The funds that millage will generate will bay back $2.6 million in four years,” She said.
One of the other amendments is adding $20,000 for supplies to the Tupelo Police Department Training Academy for expenses that Hanna said will be taken care of by increased revenue from the training academy itself due to the increased training it has done.
The amendment also created a specific fund for the American Rescue Act funds meant for the remaining 14 projects the city is looking to complete. The fund currently has about $10.7 million, half of which are from the state and the other half are from federal ARPA allocations.
Hanna said Wednesday that there will be at least one more budget amendment before the end of the fiscal year, noting that The Convention and Visitors Bureau recently requested an amendment to place money in the capital fund for the farmer’s market project. She also said as the end of the fiscal year approaches, she watches each department closely to make sure no more funds need to be adjusted.
