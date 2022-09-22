TUPELO • Tupelo officials have approved the final budget amendment of the fiscal year, with multiple “housekeeping” changes made before the new budget year starting in October.
Earlier this week, the voted unanimously to approve its final budget amendment of the year that includes money for equipment, signage, utilities, training and other supplies.
The bulk of the amendment went to the water and sewer fund and the electric fund. The city transferred $500,000 from the capital fund to the water and sewer fund for services and an extra $50,000 for supplies.
“We are not overall increasing the water and sewer. Same thing for the electric (fund); it is not an overall increase,” Kim Hanna, Tupelo's chief financial officer, said.
Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons told the Daily Journal there were two major factors for the budget amendment: inflation of material costs and multiple unforeseen sewer line failures. He said two concrete pipes along South Gloster failed recently, forcing their replacement. The first was near the Dairy Queen and Connie’s Chicken; the other was near Dossett’s Honda dealership.
The city also added $200,000 to the electric fund for supplies. Timmons noted that the cost of many materials has tripled in the last year because of inflation, pointing to brass pipes and fittings in particular. Scarcity also played a role in the problem, he said.
“It is one thing for the price to triple; it is another to not be able to find the materials,” he said. “I’m hoping to see some of this to recede down soon.”
The amendment also included an additional $39,000 to the general fund to purchase firefighter equipment the city previously believed they would buy in the next fiscal year, but secured before Oct. 1. There was another $5,000 for utility expenses for the aquatic center.
The city also moved $25,000 from the tourism fund to the capital fund for lighted signage for the Convention and Visitors Bureau. It also transferred $4,000 from the Development Services Department’s supply line item to its supply line item for employee training.
