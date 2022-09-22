djr-2022-03-20-news-tupelo-city-hall-arp4
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • Tupelo officials have approved the final budget amendment of the fiscal year, with multiple “housekeeping” changes made before the new budget year starting in October.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus