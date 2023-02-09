TUPELO — East Tupelo is growing, and city officials seem pleased with how development within the historic area is progressing.
City leaders on Tuesday night approved an application and preliminary plat for Maplewood, an eight-house, single-family subdivision on the east side of Feemster Lake Road, near Wilson Street.
Each lot on the roughly 3-acre plot of land will be between 28,000 and 14,000-square-feet. Developer Eddie Kingsley said while much of the plans had not been solidified, he expects each house to be approximately 1,200 to 1,500 square feet.
Kingsley, like members of the Council, believes East Tupelo is primed for growth.
“I’ve been in construction pretty much my whole life, and I saw an opportunity to build some houses there,” he said.
According to analysis from Tupelo Development Services, the development won’t need new infrastructure — lighting, streets, water and sewage — because of its location.
“This is probably the easiest major subdivision you will ever see,” City Planner Jenny Savely told members of the council during a work session Monday afternoon. “The developer has been really, really compliant with everything we have asked.”
Savely did note that a portion of the property is in a "small" flood zone. She said the developers will install culverts and shift lots to mitigate flooding.
The council also approved an amendment to plans of another major subdivision in east Tupelo. Originally developers of the Presley subdivision planned to build two six-unit townhouses and 16 single-family lots off of Briar Ridge Road across from Martin Hill Drive on a 17-acre lot. Ultimately, they are breaking the project into three phases.
According to the revised plans, the project’s first phase will involve construction of the first townhouse; the second phase will be to build the second townhouse; and the third phase will be to construct the single-family homes.
The single-family homes will be 2,400 square feet or less, and the 12 townhouse units will be about 2,000 square feet apiece.
Tupelo Development Services Director Tanner Newman said both subdivision projects exemplify significant growth in East Tupelo.
“I have long said East Tupelo is the next real estate development boom in the city, and this is just another example of that,” he said. “In spite of uncertain economic times nationally, residential development in Tupelo continues at a steady pace.”