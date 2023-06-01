TUPELO — Tupelo officials have approved a redistricting plan that changes ward lines to suit shifting populations following multiple closed-door meetings and the threat of litigation.
In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the Tupelo City Council accepted the redistricting map produced by the Three Rivers Planning & Development District as it was originally presented.
“We’ve made some pretty dramatic changes here and there,” Ward 2 Councilman and Council President Lynn Bryan said. “Every ward has big changes, and I think when you take those changes as a whole, it is all what’s best for Tupelo.”
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones, who previously opposed the proposed map, said after multiple private meetings and discussions with alternative maps, she believed the lines the city officials proposed best benefited her ward and the city as a whole.
“This map will better suit the people that I came in to serve,” she said. “I decided to go with (the city’s) map because (the other proposed map) cut out Hancock Park, which I’m fighting for, Hilldale … and Ida Street, so I didn’t want to stop serving the people that I have. I didn’t want to cut anybody out.”
Tupelo Lee NAACP Branch President Charles Moore, who was unable to attend the special called meeting, previously spoke against the city’s map, going as far as threatening litigation against the city. He told the Daily Journal that he also met with city officials and Three Rivers and concluded the city's map was best for the community, noting there were no further threats of litigation.
Moore said alternative maps weakened the minority-majority voting strength of both Ward 4 and Ward 7.
Charles Penson, pastor of Lane Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and local politico, previously presented an alternative map to the city's but ultimately agreed the city's map was the best as a whole.
Moore previously said he believed the city's map broke the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because it split a census block, the smallest data set used when redistricting. His proposed map also split the block. City Attorney Ben Logan disagreed, arguing that breaking census blocks is discouraged, but not illegal.
In this case, splitting the block was necessary, he said.
With the council’s approval, Logan said the redistricting changes will take effect in 30 days. He noted, however, that the changes won't affect the upcoming state and county-wide election nor a possible special election.
The city could face a special election if Bryan, who is running for Lee County tax assessor, wins the Republican primary for the seat on Aug. 7. He cannot hold both seats simultaneously, and the regular council elections would be more than six months away, triggering the special election.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.