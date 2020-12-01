TUPELO • The City Council this week unanimously voted to approve the list of road building and maintenance projects outlined within the proposed seventh phase of the Major Thoroughfare Program, with voters set to consider renewal of the program early next year.
The Tupelo City Council's action Tuesday night created an ordinance establishing the street improvement priorities for the program’s seventh phase, one of the necessary steps required before Tupelo residents vote next year to decide the fate of the city's unique infrastructure program.
The project list was crafted by the members of the Major Thoroughfare oversight committee, who serve on a volunteer basis. The list unanimously passed out of the Thoroughfare committee, and drew praise from members of the City Council.
“Can you tell we’re big fans of this program?” Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard jokingly told the Daily Journal before he cast his vote in support of the project list.
Beard, a Republican member of the council, said he believes the creation of the program is one of the best things the city has ever done and said he always intends to “support the program 100%.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis, a Democrat, agreed with Beard and also voted to approve the project list, saying she supports the proposed improvements on Jackson Street.
For Phase VII, high priority projects include widening most of Jackson Street into three lanes, widening Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road and widening Veterans Boulevard from Main Street to Hamm Street into three lanes.
Other projects planned for a potential Phase VII include widening portions of Airpark Road, Elizabeth Street and Hamm Street, but these are not priority projects.
The projects can be altered in the future, but to take away or add any projects to the list, city officials must solicit input from citizens through a public hearing and give proper notice of the public hearing in advance.
The program is funded through a voter-imposed 10-mill tax levy. Every five years, city residents must vote on whether to approve the program for another phase.
If a seventh phase is approved, it is almost certain that not all of the proposed projects will be completed. Leaders of the program typically include more projects than can be afforded in the event that grant funding becomes available or priorities shift.
“We have projects this time that we aren’t going to get to,” Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the Major Thoroughfare committee, previously told the Daily Journal. “I think the city would be better if we could get to the projects, but this is the money we have.”
The ordinance also specifies that 25% of the taxes collected for the program will be used by the city to maintain the city’s major arterial and collector roads. The ordinance lists nine arterial roads and 25 collector roads.
Now that the council has approved the project list, it must vote to call for an election for Tupelo residents to consider approve of the next phase of the thoroughfare program. The council is expected to vote on the election date at its next meeting on Dec. 17.
If the Council approves a resolution calling for an election, current plans are for the election to occur Feb. 2, 2021.