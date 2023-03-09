djr-2021-10-09-news-jefferson-hotel-arp1 (copy)

In this file photo from October 2021, caution tape surrounds former hotel 218 Spring St. in Tupelo following the city's condemnation of the structure. The City Council purchased the building, owned by former Mayor Jason Shelton, with a plan to demolish it. The city subsequently sold it to Chris Brown, a state lawmaker who plans to redevelop it as a boutique hotel.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Following a brief executive session, city officials authorized the sale of a historic building to a current state lawmaker.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you