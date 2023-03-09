TUPELO — Following a brief executive session, city officials authorized the sale of a historic building to a current state lawmaker.
The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to sell properties at 216 and 218 North Spring St. to three-term Republican state Rep. Chris Brown for $375,000, with a conditional price of $287,500. The conditional sale allows for an incentive rebate of $87,500 off of the purchase price.
“We are excited about this project,” Mayor Todd Jordan said. “If we can get some entertainment (along Spring Street), it gets a lot of your congestion off of Main Street.”
As part of the terms of the sale, the city required Brown to submit a plan for the property’s redevelopment by March 15 and the purchase to be complete by April 1. The terms also include a five-year ad valorem tax abatement for the property, a promise of assistance in receiving state and federal tax credits, underground utilities, sidewalk construction, and parking lot rehabilitation.
Jordan noted that the city was already locked into building the sidewalk and was happy to redo the parking lot because it was an overall improvement for the look of downtown.
“My goal was to tear it down when I bought it. You can’t keep orange tape and a fence up forever,” Jordan said. “As soon as we bought it, someone reached out wanting to rehabilitate the building. It has been tough, but it looks like we have come to an agreement. If their engineer and architect think it is going to work, I think it is going to be a great addition to downtown.”
The city will also allow a fence to be constructed to house construction materials in public parking and allow designated parking for the property.
Brown, whose district was done away with during the most recent redistricting, is running for the northern district seat of the Public Service Commission against Tupelo Development Services Director Tanner Newman and former Environmental Protection Agency Chief of Staff Mandy Gunasekara.
Newman did not attend the executive session to discuss the purchase. He said Wednesday that he recused himself from the matter once Brown qualified for the race.
Attempts to reach Brown for comment were unsuccessful.
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said Brown planned to refurbish the property and transform it into a “boutique destination hotel.”
The city purchased the property from former Mayor Jason Shelton last September for $270,000. The city bought the adjacent parking lot at 216 North Spring St. for $105,000.
Before purchasing the property, the city condemned the building, deeming it a safety hazard. The city originally planned to demolish the building, going so far as approving demolition permits, but it did not follow through with the demolition. Instead, the city left barriers around the property and disallowed entry.
Shelton said he believed the events that led to the property's condemnation and eventual sale were entirely politically motivated. He said he sent a letter of intent to sue the city over the debacle before the city offered to purchase the property.
“They didn’t buy the building from me to be nice,” Shelton said.
Despite what he described as a “sketchy” process, Shelton said he believes the sale of the property to Brown was overall good for downtown.
