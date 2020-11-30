TUPELO • Another Tupelo Christmas tradition will look a little different this year.
The Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department will unveil the Christmas lights at Ballard Park at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, along with a fireworks show to mark the beginning of the holiday season. But city officials are asking residents if they come to watch the annual event to stay in their vehicles until the program ends.
“The fireworks will really only be about four minutes long,” said Alex Farned, the director of the Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department.
Once the brief firework show concludes, the program will officially be over.
If residents wish to walk through the park to observe the lights afterward, Farned asks that people observe social distancing guidelines and other safety measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Tupelo has tweaked many of its annual Christmas events because of the pandemic. Earlier in November, city officials in partnership with Reed's department store announced that the Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade was cancelled.