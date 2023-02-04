TUPELO — Tupelo officials say medical marijuana dispensaries should begin selling product as early as this month.
City Planner Jenny Savely this week said she expects most Tupelo dispensaries to open sometime this month.
“This is a malleable thing,” she said. “I think that we are probably looking for February for most cultivators to have supplies for dispensaries.”
As of late January, the city has granted permits to 10 dispensaries and one cultivator to operate within the city. Development Services Director Tanner Newman said the process of permitting medical marijuana business has gone well.
“(Integrating the industry) has gone surprisingly, extremely smooth, and that is the result of the immense preparation of the administration,” Newman said.
Newman said there were 32 letters of intent from prospective dispensary owners, seven for cultivation and four for processing that the department rejected for “various reasons,” including being within 1,500 feet of other facilities.
According to Newman, the major snag in the process has been facility owners failing to follow state signage regulations in their plans. He said the department has “kicked back a few signs” because state regulation prohibits cannabis leaves in signs, but he said the owners have all since returned with proper signage.
“With any new process like this, there will never be a perfect scenario,” he said.
Newman said would-be medical marijuana business owners have also been rejected for attempting to locate their dispensaries within 1,500 feet of another facility, which state law prohibits. Ditto locating next to a list of “protective places,” including childcare facilities, churches and schools.
Lots are all first come, first served.
Meanwhile, Savely said the city is waiting patiently to see the potential economic impact of the industry. Like with all businesses in the city, Tupelo will get a cut of the state’s sales tax revenue.
“It is yet to be seen,” she said of the economic impact. “I think there is a lot of potential impact. How the market reacts in the spring will be telling.”
