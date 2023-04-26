TUPELO — Following weeks of private meetings with elected officials, administration members and police department officials, members of the Tupelo City Council are considering adopting a broader definition of animal cruelty within city limits.
In response to a wave of calls about stray dogs and reports of animals being tethered or chained outdoors, the Tupelo City Council held a work session Tuesday to discuss expanding what defines animal cruelty within city limits and possibly setting a local minimum fine for violating the city’s animal cruelty laws.
There are currently no regulations against tethering animals within the city, although the animal cruelty ordinance gives a large amount of discretion to the animal control officer.
The city’s ordinance defines animal cruelty as overcrowding, overworking, willfully or maliciously torturing, tormenting, beating, kicking, mutilating, injuring, disabling or needlessly killing any animal, transporting animals in an inhumane manner and neglecting to provide proper food, drink and protection from the weather for any animal.
Penalties come from state statute, giving the municipal judge the authority to fine an owner found guilty of simple animal cruelty up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail and up to $5,000 and three years in jail for aggravated cruelty.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said he believed Tupelo should have a minimum fine for the offense, suggesting $250.
“I am adamantly against animal brutality,” Palmer said. “We need to have some regulations.”
Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston said while she doesn’t believe the city should outright ban tethering animals, council members should possibly redefine tethering to be more restrictive, perhaps requiring tethers include a guide or trolley system for less restricted movement. She also said she would support a time limit on tethering.
Police Chief John Quaka said the issue is a matter of setting and maintaining priorities for animal control. He said enacting a time limit on tethering would be near impossible to enforce because an officer may see a tethered dog outside and come back three hours later and find the animal still tethered but cannot verify if the dog went inside for any amount of time during that interval.
“We’ve got to set priorities. Everyone in this room would agree that the purpose of animal control is to prevent loose, dangerous animals,” Quaka said, adding that he believed restricting or banning tethering would lead to more stray animals. “My recommendation is to be very diligent and careful with what you are going to do, because it may cause problems elsewhere.”
Meanwhile, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said she believes controlling strays is more of an issue than tethering. Tupelo Police Department Animal Control Officer Justin Webb supported that, noting that most calls to his department are reports of stray dogs.
Tupelo Police Department’s Charles McDougald said the issue with strays stems from the difficulty of locating the dog's owner. They often wind up at the Tupelo Lee Humane Society, which is already dangerously overcrowded.
Gaston said she believed something needed to be done to support the shelter. The nonprofit has been perpetually over-capacity for the last several months. The shelter isn’t currently accepting surrendered pets unless animal control deems it necessary.
“We are talking about cruelty, but we are perpetuating cruelty by sending them there,” she said.
Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims is also a senior sales development representative at Merial, a company that specializes in animal health. He said it’s impossible to fix irresponsible pet owners.
“There are people that are going to be bad pet owners,” Mims said. “It is usually not the dog that is the problem; it is the owner.
Logan said the city’s legal team will work on a proposal based on council members’ discussion and present it to the council once finished.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.