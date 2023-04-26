djr-2023-03-18-news-animal-cruelty-twp8 (copy)

In this file photo taken March 16, 2023, Myles Gazaway walks through the dog kennels at the Tupelo-Lee County Humane Society to check on the health of several dogs he had brought to the shelter. Members of the Tupelo City Council are considering expanding the city's definition of animal cruelty to include tethering and may possibly add a minimum fine for breaking the animal cruelty regulations.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Following weeks of private meetings with elected officials, administration members and police department officials, members of the Tupelo City Council are considering adopting a broader definition of animal cruelty within city limits.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you