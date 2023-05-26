TUPELO — Tupelo officials are moving forward with redistricting plans despite dissent from a Tupelo City Council member and a threat of litigation from the head of the local NAACP over what they claim are improperly drawn district lines.
Tupelo officials discussed changes to its ward lines during a Tuesday afternoon work session, fielding concerns previously voiced by Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones and other local advocates for minority representation.
Jones, the sole council member to argue against the proposed redistricting plan, was absent during the work session, as was Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis. During a May 16 council meeting, Jones asserted that the proposed redistricting map runs afoul of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The law protects the voting power of racial minorities.
Both Jones and Charles Penson, the pastor of Lane Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and local politico, claim because the proposed map splits a census block — a geographic unit used by the census that details households and population therein — it would be illegal for the city to adopt it.
Lee County NAACP President Charles Moore previously told the board that the organization would consider litigation against the city should officials adopt the proposed map.
Jones, however, stands alone on the council in her assertion. City Attorney Ben Logan said that splitting a census block is discouraged, but not illegal.
The area in question currently lies on the border of Ward 3 and Ward 7. A portion of Williams Street and Oak Leigh Drive is currently in Ward 7, but the residents cannot get to their homes in the area without traveling through Ward 3. The new map places that stretch of road within Ward 3, splitting the census block but reconnecting the neighborhood.
Jones’s other issue was that in the council’s original talks about redistricting, she specifically asked for some of the population from Ward 6 rather than moving north across Main Street, singling out the Spring Lake neighborhood.
During the Tuesday afternoon meeting, Logan tackled that issue as well. He said the city did not want to break up that neighborhood for a slew of reasons, including the fact that Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston lives in the south end of the neighborhood, preventing the city from moving it to a new ward.
He said he did not see a way for the city to include parts of Spring Lake in Ward 7 without significantly diminishing the power of the minority-majority voting power in the district.
“If we would’ve come up with that idea.… that would’ve led to a violation of the Voting Rights Act,” he said during the meeting, referring to the present council members being white. He said the percentage of Black residents must be higher than at least 51% to affect the electoral process and ensure minority representation in government.
Jones told the Daily Journal that she didn’t believe there was any issue with taking part of Spring Lake’s residents. She said she didn’t think the other council members’ wishes negated her own, but also claimed she was the lone member of the council whose desired changes aren't reflected on the proposed redistricting map.
“Giving me 100 people from Spring Lake isn’t going to hurt anything…. It doesn’t make sense that they are fighting so that I don’t have them,” she said.
Jones claims Ward 7 is critically underrepresented, citing a lack of representation on the Major Thoroughfare Committee and a lack of bathrooms in city parks in Ward 7. She said she believed bringing in residents from Spring Lake would improve her ward because the city’s representatives “already jumps through hoops for,” them.
“It is obvious that everything is against Ward 7,” she said. “So, unless they are going to try to do some things right, I am ready to do everything I have to let them know Ward 7 is part of the city. Why does everyone get their pick but Ward 7.”
All other council members seem to be in favor of the proposed map, which will receive an up or down vote during a special called meeting on June 1 at 4 p.m.
