Visitors walk through the new Bel-Air Center and Pro Shop following a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the two new facilities on April 26, 2022. Planning for the new facility began more than three years ago.
This photo shows the front of the new Bel-Air Center.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan thanks past mayors and city council members for the new Bel-Air center and pro shop that he got to officially open Tuesday afternoon.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Tupelo council woman Janet Gatson walks through the Bel-Air Center before its official ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
TUPELO • After a year of construction and three years of total work, the Tupelo officials have officially cut the ribbon the new Bel-Air Center and Pro Shop.
A crowd of more than 50 residents and city officials gathered at the Bel-Air Center on Country Club Road on Tuesday to celebrate the grand re-opening of the buildings. Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said he was happy to see the project completed after three years of groundwork.
“I could not be more pleased with the turnout today,” he said. “This is probably one of the best projects I’ve ever been a part of.”
With the construction completed, Farned the city will open the center to the community for rent, including a bridge club, line dance group and “therapeutic events” using the space in the coming weeks.
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan and Farned both thanked the previous administration for their effort to get the ball rolling on the project.
“They were the ones that really wanted to see this project completed,” Jordan said. “ Today is the day we can all come together appreciate (the center).”
Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims, who grew up near the golf course, said he was excited to see the project completed and is ready to see it being used.
“To think we could be standing next to a facility like this is a dream,” he said. “I think it is going to be something that will be utilized.”
Mims has advocated for renovations to the Bel-Air Golf Course since he began campaigning for his seat on the city board. He said he would continue to focus on seeing the nine-hole course revitalized in the coming months.
Affixed to the back patio of the Pro Shop is a plaque memorializing former Ward 1 Councilman Richard “Dick” Hill. Farned said Hill aided the city in designing the new facility, but died in 2019.
“When we first drew (the plans), make it so you can look out at this ninth green because that is what makes this place,” Farned said, pointing to the fairway. “What better way to honor him than this. This, right here, is where he wanted to be.”
With the Bel-Air Center project complete, Farned said he would set his sights on securing funds for renovations to Ballard Park Skate Park. That project stalled after the council rejected two bids that came in over the city’s budget.
“I am going to be at the council’s will now except for trying to get the skate park,” Farned said. “July and August, we will probably start having discussions about future projects.”