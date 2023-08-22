djr-2023-08-18-news-bridge-closed-twp2

This file photo from Aug. 21, 2023, shows a closed section of West Main Street in Tupelo, near Bissell Baptist Church. A bridge on the highly trafficked stretch of road needs repair in order to be safely passable. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Officials have declared an emergency in order to fix the bridge along east Main Street and Highway 6 in need of immediate repair, following its closure last week.

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

