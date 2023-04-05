djr-2023-04-01-news-tupelo-tornado-twp12

A Tupelo Water and Light crewman makes his way through the damage caused by Saturday's tornado that caused severe damage along South Green Street.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Following the April 1 storm that spawned an EF-1 tornado and dealt significant damage to multiple commercial and industrial businesses along Green Street, city officials declared a state of emergency.

PHOTOS: Likely tornado causes damage in Tupelo, Northeast Mississippi

TUPELO - A possible tornado touched down in Northeast Mississippi during a series of early morning storms on April 1, causing damage in areas including Tupelo, Pontotoc and Baldwyn.

