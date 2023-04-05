TUPELO — Following the April 1 storm that spawned an EF-1 tornado and dealt significant damage to multiple commercial and industrial businesses along Green Street, city officials declared a state of emergency.
The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously among present members to declare a state of emergency for the city, following in line with the Lee County Board of Supervisors’ declaration on Monday. Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan was absent.
While local officials and business owners continue to assess damage, the national weather service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of 110 miles per hour ripped through the county from Tupelo through Plantersville between 1:28 and 1:31 a.m. April 1.
Friends and family descend on the home of Suzanne Harlow in Pontotoc along Rosalee Drive, which suffered destruction from a rash of tornadoes that swept through much of Northeast Mississippi early Saturday morning. Harlow was not home when the tornado struck her home.
Friends and family descend on the home of Suzanne Harlow in Pontotoc along Rosalee Drive, which suffered destruction from a rash of tornadoes that swept through much of Northeast Mississippi early Saturday morning. Harlow was not home when the tornado struck her home.
Large section of roofing along the entire facility of Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Tupelo sustained heavy damage durng the early morning tornado that struck much of Northeast Mississippi causing widespread damage through several counties.
Brad Tucker, a elder at First Christian Church in Pratts, cleans up debris from a awning that was damaged by storms that swept through the Pratts community on April 1, 2023. On Monday, Lee County supervisors voted to declare a state of emergency within the county.
Chad Mills tries to recover as much as he can while using a compact track loader at what used to be his home along Highway 15 in Pontotoc in this file photo from April 1, 2023. Pontotoc County Coroner has identified 55-year-old James Dean of College Hill Road as Northeast Mississippi's lone fatality from the series of tornadic storms that tore through the area over the weekend.
PHOTOS: Likely tornado causes damage in Tupelo, Northeast Mississippi
TUPELO - A possible tornado touched down in Northeast Mississippi during a series of early morning storms on April 1, causing damage in areas including Tupelo, Pontotoc and Baldwyn.
Although emergency officials are still assessing the full scope of damage from the storms, which crossed through the area at around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, portions of South Green Street in Tupelo and Pontotoc County have reported damage.
The Cooper Tire facility on South Green Street appears to have received significant damage, as have several other buildings in that area. A van — crumpled and on its side — could be seen in a ditch near the area early Saturday morning.
A TVA official on South Green Street told a Daily Journal photographer that most of Tupelo's damage was limited to that area.
This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.
A building has been reduced to rubble on South Green Street in Tupelo on April 1, 2023, following reports of a reported tornado touchdown in the early morning hours.
This photograph shows damage to a plant on South Green Street in Tupelo on April 1, 2023, following reports of an early-morning tornado touchdown.
This photograph shows structural damage along South Green Street on April 1, 2023, following what's very likely an early-morning tornado touchdown in Tupelo.
Crews work to repair damage caused by what's believed to be an early-morning tornado touchdown on South Green Street in Tupelo on April 1, 2023.
This photo shows damage to the Cooper Tire plant on South Green Street in Tupelo on April 1, 2023.
Chad Mills uses a small excavator to clear his property of what used to be his mobile home along Highway 9, south of Pontotoc.
This photograph shows storm damage along Highway 9 in Pontotoc on April 1, 2023.
Volunteers clean debris from a storm-damaged building on Rosalee Drive in Pontotoc on April 1, 2023.
Debris litters the side of Highway 9 in Pontotoc on April 1, 2023, following a series of early morning storms that is suspected to have spawned multiple tornadoes.
A gun vault and broken debris is all that is left of the home of Chad Mills along Highway 15 in Pontotoc Saturday morning.
Mototorists pass by a destroyed SUV that was thrown into a ditch along South Gloster near Eason Blvd Saturday morning.
A lone chair rests in the piles of debris and insulation from the home of Chad Mills that was completely destroyed by Saturday morning's tornado in Pontotoc.
Friends and family descend on the home of Suzanne Harlow in Pontotoc along Rosalee Drive, which suffered destruction from a rash of tornadoes that swept through much of Northeast Mississippi early Saturday morning. Harlow was not home when the tornado struck her home.
Friends and family descend on the home of Suzanne Harlow in Pontotoc along Rosalee Drive, which suffered destruction from a rash of tornadoes that swept through much of Northeast Mississippi early Saturday morning. Harlow was not home when the tornado struck her home.
A broken section of a power pole lies in the road along South Green Street in Tupelo Saturday morning as what remains of the Legget and Platt facility is completely destroyed.
The broken and damaged trees along Hwy 45 South are covered in metal and other materials that were ripped off the Cooper Tire and Rubber Company during Saturday's tornado.
A home near South Pontotoc High School along Pontotoc County Road 195 is completely destroyed following Saturday mornings tornado that ripped through several counties.
A small truck rests on its side along Highway 15 South in Pontotoc Saturday morning.
Large section of roofing along the entire facility of Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Tupelo sustained heavy damage durng the early morning tornado that struck much of Northeast Mississippi causing widespread damage through several counties.
Broken power poles and twisted lines along with sections of metal roofs liter the street and the roadside along South Green Street in Tupelo Saturday.
The Legget and Platt facility along South Green Street in Tupelo sits destroyed following Saturday's early morning tornado.
A worker with Tupelo Water Light begins making way for a new light pole as the remains of the Legget and Platt facility on South Green lay in ruins across the street Saturday morning.
Crews from Pontotoc Electric Power Association begin restoring power along Hwy 15 Southeast of Pontotoc Saturday morning.
Broken power poles and twisted lines along with sections of metal roofs liter the street and the roadside along South Green Street in Tupelo Saturday.
A pair of homes along Rosalee Drive in Pontotoc sustained heavy damage during Saturday mornings tornado.
Sections of roof and other materials lie scattered along the railroad tracks and other areas at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Saturday morning.
Chad Mills tries to recover as much as he can while using a compact track loader at what used to be his home along Highway 15 in Pontotoc, Saturday.
Signage for parking at First Christian Church in Pratts.
Trailers are overturned and rest on top of each other at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company following Saturday's tornado that struck Tupelo.
Kyle Green and Robbie Gentry carry a damaged swing set to the road as they volenteer their time to help clean up at Monica Thompson's home in the Pratts community on Saturday morning.
Debris from Saturday's tornado that swept through Tupelo in the early morning hours lilters the roadside along Hwy 45 south between the Eason Blvd and Green Street exits.
Metal roofing from a shed on Pratts road is stacked up road side for pick up after being blown off by a early Saturday morning tornado.
A Pratts resident walks past a downed tree caused by Saturday mornings tornado.
A Tupelo Water and Light crewman makes his way through the damage caused by Saturday's tornado that caused severe damage along South Green Street.
The marquee into the Harry A. Martin-North Lee Industrial Complex in the Pratts area on Highway 45 was destroyed by an Early Saturday morning tornado that swept through the area.
Metal from roofing is wrapped around trees at the entrance of First Christian Church in the Pratts community.
A vehicle turns onto Pratts Road off of Old Highway 45 passing a stop sign that was damaged by Saturday morning's tornado.
Volunteers begin removing a downed tree to open up a driveway for a home along Highway 15 South in Pontotoc Saturday.
Robbie Gentry carries a pole saw past blown over pecan tree as he volunteers his time to help clean up at Monica Thompson's home in the Pratts community on Saturday morning.
Brad Tucker, a elder at First Christian Church in Pratts, cleans up debris from a awning that was damaged by storms that swept through the Pratts community on April 1, 2023. On Monday, Lee County supervisors voted to declare a state of emergency within the county.
Members of First Christian Church in Pratts look over the damage to their building after an early morning tornado damaged the building and ripped off an awning.
Monica Thompson, a resident of the Pratts community, cleans up debris from the damage dome to her home on Pratts Road from a tornado that swept through the area early Saturday morning.
High winds during Saturday's tornado drve section of lumber through brick fencing along Hwy 15 in Pontotoc.
Kyle Green and Robbie Gentry carry metal from a nearby barn to the road as they volenteer their time to help clean up at Monica Thompson's home in the Pratts community on Saturday morning.
Chad Mills tries to recover as much as he can while using a compact track loader at what used to be his home along Highway 15 in Pontotoc in this file photo from April 1, 2023. Pontotoc County Coroner has identified 55-year-old James Dean of College Hill Road as Northeast Mississippi's lone fatality from the series of tornadic storms that tore through the area over the weekend.
Pontotoc Electric Power Association employees start repairing downed power lines along a section of Highway 15 south of Pontotoc.
Most of the damage in Tupelo proper occurred along Green Street, with Cooper Tire, the Northeast Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital and Leggett & Platt taking the brunt of the damage.
With the emergency declared, the city can make emergency purchases as they come up, Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said. It also opens the door for federal reimbursement for up to 75% of the cost of debris removal if the state reaches its $5.2 million threshold in damages from the storm.
Lewis said he does not anticipate the city will meet the threshold and noted all of its clean up — baring business damage clean up — was complete.
