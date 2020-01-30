TUPELO • City leaders are considering alterations intended to make part of West Main Street safer for citizens parking their cars and to extend the scope of the downtown district.
The Tupelo City Council convened a work session on Thursday and discussed the possibility of city employees restriping West Main Street from Green Street to North Madison Street. Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration proposed extending the three-lane configure currently in place throughout most of the downtown district into the proposed area.
Dennis Bonds, the city engineer, told council members that he recommends installing more parking spaces on the road and having an eastbound and westbound bicycle lane, a turn lane, and an eastbound and westbound traffic lane. This would create a total of three main automobile traffic lanes between Green and Madison streets, as opposed to the four lanes that are currently in place between those blocks.
The portion of West Main Street extending from North Madison Street to Crosstown, however, would maintain its current striping pattern and lane configure, with two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes.
Bonds believes that four travel lanes from Crosstown to Madison can accommodate the traffic capacity during stoppages.
“We feel like by doing this from Madison across Robins all the way to Crosstown, that maintains enough room for our traffic, so it doesn’t back things all the way up to the downtown area when a train comes through,” Bonds said.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer initially asked the council to discuss the issue and is one of the main supporters of the proposal. Palmer told members of the council that while he was parked in front of the U.S. Postal Office on the road once, someone hit his car’s side view mirror.
“It’s a terrible safety situation out there,” Palmer told the Daily Journal.
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan also supports the proposal and believes it will increase safety in the area and enhance the city’s downtown district.
If a majority of the council approves the request, it would be implemented through the city’s public works department. Employees within the department would mill and overlay the portion of the road, then perform the striping.
Shelton also supports the proposals and believe they will enhance public safety in the area. Some of the council members raised questions about how the change would influence the ease of traffic flow. Shelton and his administration said they did not think traffic flow would be interrupted by the change, but public safety has to be a priority.
“I have to choose public safety over the ease of traffic flow,” Shelton told the Daily Journal.
Additionally, members of Shelton’s administration are also proposing to incorporate the area from Green Street to Crosstown into the city’s existing downtown overlay district.
An overlay district is a special zoning district that is placed over an existing zone. Typically overlay districts are used to preserve a type of architecture in an existing area.
Debbie Brangenburg, the city’s Downtown Main Street director, told the Daily Journal that the businesses that would fall within the proposed overlay district extension would not have to change anything to their existing building structures unless they build something new into their existing structures.
“We’ve had requests from those businesses to be included in the downtown district, so that they could cooperatively market and be with us as we promote downtown as a destination,” Brangenburg told the Council.
Some of the businesses that would be included in the proposed district include CaramelCorn Shop, Farmhouse and Sherwin-Williams Paint Store.
City leaders will study and discuss the issue at greater length at another work session within the next few weeks.