TUPELO — City officials hope to make significant renovations to City Hall, including a complete overhaul of the council room to modernize it.
The Council voted unanimously to hire Tupelo-based firm JBHM Architects to renovate the council chambers. Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said upgrades include monitors for Council members as well multiple monitors facing the audience and better security throughout the building.
“We had a preliminary meeting and met with the architects. They plan to come back before Thanksgiving,” he said. “This building is 20 years old, and it has been maintained well, but we want to upgrade technology and put on a fresh coat of paint.”
The projected cost is $350,000. The city has a $500,000 budget from the capital fund.
Lewis said the preliminary and design work would take close to three months and expected final plans for approval early next year into February.
Principal Architect Brandon Bishop of JBHM Architects said he and the firm were only tasked with the upgrades to the council chambers and expected the process, from design to construction, to be complete by Fall of next year.
“From our standpoint, we are excited to be a part of (the renovations),” he said. “It is not anything super complex, but we are wanting to update how the council chambers looks.”
While there have been no major incidents in City Hall, Lewis said the administration also planned to add more security measures, including restricting the building to a single entrance from the front end and closing the rear entrance where city officials park.
“We want visitors to come in from the front and move through the security desk,” he said, noting that individuals entering from the back can go to any floor without any monitoring other than cameras. “It is really hard to monitor (the back entrance) while you are helping someone from the front.”
While renovations to the council chamber take place, Lewis said the Council would meet at the municipal court building and continue to live stream the meetings on Facebook.
