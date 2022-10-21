TUPELO • Tupelo’s police chief believes a handful of upgrades to the city’s police academy will drastically improve the quality of life for its cadets and officers.
Tupelo city officials are gearing up to seek major upgrades to the city’s police academy campus, including a new barrack, with a “chow hall,” dayroom and built-in storm shelter and a garage for the motorcycle patrol unit that will also store explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) equipment and other rapid response vehicles.
On Tuesday, Tupelo City Council approved an agreement with Tupelo-based McCarty Architects to prepare a master plan for the project. The city has agreed to pay the firm no more than $9,200 and expects the study to be complete by March 2023.
“I see some room for growth for the academy,” Police Chief John Quaka said. “I anticipate, down the road, we are going to outgrow it.”
The barracks currently have neither a kitchen nor a dining hall. Quaka said the department currently caters meals for cadets during training sessions. He said a dedicated place for cadets and trainers to eat would go a long way.
The storm shelter, meanwhile, would comprise two small areas within the barracks specifically for cadets and staff to shelter during emergencies. It would not be open to the public.
Quaka said the study approved by the City Council would determine if there is space within the department’s headquarters for a garage dedicated to motorcycles and EOD equipment. He said the department currently stores motorcycles offsite, and patrol and traffic officers who use motorcycles have nowhere to park them at the headquarters.
The department currently stores EOD vehicles and equipment at the training academy, and the smaller vehicle open to the weather. Quaka said his goal is to get both EOD vehicles and the equipment “under one roof.”
The project currently has no estimated cost. Quaka said the study would provide figures upon its completion. He also noted that the city had not yet looked into any possible grants.
“I would love to say there are grant opportunities for this, but I don’t know if there are,” he said. “There may be something related to storm shelters.”
When asked about a timeline for the project once the firm completes the study, Quaka said it would be up to the council to make that decision through its capital plan. Board President and Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan said he did not know the board’s consensus on the project but noted that upgrades to the building are needed.
“It is the board’s intention for the police to come up with what they want to do in the long run, so it gets spent correctly,” he said. “We are improving upon what we’ve got.”
He said the council decided on a master plan for the projects because the department had previously come with requests as needed, and the administration thought it best to consolidate the projects into one.
