TUPELO • Tupelo officials have filled a key leadership role within the city's Development Services department, continuing the process of filling vacancies created by the department’s reorganization.
Tupelo officials announced on Monday that they would promote Patrick Reagan, who has worked in multiple positions within the department, to chief building inspector. Reagan will replace former Chief Building Inspector Jimmy Farnham, who resigned last year after unspecified ethical concerns.
“The City of Tupelo is pleased to announce Patrick Reagan as our next Chief Building Inspector,” Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said in a statement. “I am confident he will lead Tupelo’s Building Division with respect and dignity.”
Reagan, who previously worked as an engineering technician, code enforcement officer and building inspector for the department before the promotion, has 40 years of construction and engineering experience. As chief building inspector, Reagan will be tasked with managing the city’s two building inspectors and overseeing construction plan reviews.
“Mr. Reagan has stepped up to the plate during the absence of a Chief Building Inspector over the last eight months,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said in a press release. “He’s proven his leadership abilities and earned the title of Chief. His credentials and experience speak for themselves. We are fortunate to have someone of Mr. Reagan’s caliber serve as a division head in the newly reorganized department.”
With the role of building inspector now filled, city officials are now inching closer to their final reorganization of Development Services. Two positions remain open: office manager and chief code inspector.