TUPELO • City officials have announced the hiring of a chief code inspector, capping off a series of division head hires for the Development Services Department.
The city hired David Shelton, a former manager at Carnes Frames of Pontotoc.
“He has an extensive management background and is a certified property maintenance inspector through the international code council,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said. “We look forward to having his leadership within the department.”
Shelton, who was hired three weeks ago, said he was ready for a change and he found it in his new position. He worked for over three decades in furniture manufacturing as a manager.
Shelton said his main focus coming into the position is to build up his division and make sure they are on the same page.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“I’m trying to build a team. It is going to take time, but I am looking forward to it,” he said. “My main thing is going to be 'work hard.' I’ve met and told my folks that I’m going to give a good day’s work, and I expect that out of them.”
Shelton is also the husband of Council Clerk Missy Shelton. He said she encouraged him to go after a job on the Third Floor, as the Development Services Department is known.
Newman said with the key positions filled, the department would focus on hiring additional code enforcement inspectors and move to a ward-based system of enforcement.
“With the hiring of Mr. Shelton, we now have our five division heads in place,” Newman said.