TUPELO — With no protest reported against the measure, Tupelo officials are closer to deciding whether to take up to $20 million in general obligation bond loans for a litany of capital plan projects over the next four years.
Last month, The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously among present members to publish its intent to seek up to $20 million in general obligation bonds. Tuesday, the council accepted through a unanimous vote the results, which found no protest from citizens, meaning the city has the green light to begin the process.
“We are putting together a capital plan for five years out, and we are looking at all the other sources of payment for those projects,” City Attorney Ben Logan said Thursday. “A lot of them are in the not (American Rescue Plan Act) or (State Revolving Loan Fund) things.”
The target projects, Logan said, were things like the upcoming pickleball court at the Dot Cooper Kelly park, moving the farmer’s market or building a new fire station.
With the Tuesday night resolution, the city has three years to issue bonds, and it is possible to do them in series, such as 10 million in one issue and 10 million in another. It is also possible they will not go up to $20 million. Logan said the city will know more about its excess revenue in September when the budget for next year is finalized.
“We will evaluate what the shortage will be, but we will not raise the millage,” he said, noting that multiple bonds the city currently has in its debt service are rolling off, and the new issues will replace older bonds. “(The bond issues) will not result in an increase of taxes.”
Ward 3 Councilman and Council President Travis Beard said the council will wait to decide on the specifics until the administration solidifies its plans into a presentation, adding that multiple officials told him and the council it was a good time to issue bonds for the city.
“It is a little premature for the council to take a stand on an amount,” I think we are all in favor of issuing the, but for how much and what project... the administration is still trying to put that together to present to us.”
Officials are eying about $28 million in projects in the capital plan, and most are eligible for bond money. The city’s estimated revenue as of fiscal year 2023 is $41.6 million, with balanced expenditures. The also city reported $698,838 in debt services in its fiscal year 2023 budget.
