In this file photo from 2017, children from C.A.S.A enjoy a day trip to the splash pad at Rob Leake Park in Tupelo. 

The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously this week to accept a $317,693 contract with Saltillo-based James A. Hodges Construction Inc. for drainage improvements to the park. Funding for the project comes largely from federal ARPA money. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Tupelo will see major improvements to a city park’s drainage as part of efforts to make drainage, stormwater and sewer improvements using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

