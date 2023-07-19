In this file photo from 2017, children from C.A.S.A enjoy a day trip to the splash pad at Rob Leake Park in Tupelo.
TUPELO — Tupelo will see major improvements to a city park’s drainage as part of efforts to make drainage, stormwater and sewer improvements using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously this week to accept a $317,693 contract with Saltillo-based James A. Hodges Construction Inc. for drainage improvements to Rob Leake Park. The company was one of eight bidders on the project and was the lowest bidder by almost $54,000.
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said the bid, like others the city has received for ARPA-related projects, came in lower than expected.
“As long as things keep going in the direction we want to, we will get some of these generational projects done, and we won’t ever have to worry about them again,” Jordan said.
The project will see multiple measures to improve drainage and minimize erosion at the park, the designs of which were created by Dabbs Corporation.
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said the city expects work to begin in August and take about a month to complete. The park will remain open during construction because the drainage line does not cross any of the fields.
The specific pipe being replaced, Lewis said, handles drainage for a portion of Joyner Avenue and has had to be repaired multiple times over the years. Lewis also noted the project should give the park roughly 15 years without needing heavy replacements or repairs.
The improvements to Rob Leake Park are part of a handful of stormwater, sewage, and drainage projects being funded through a combination of $9 million in federal ARPA allocations, an extra $9 million in matching funds from the state and $18 million Tupelo Water & Light snagged through a state revolving loan fund. In total, the city has $33 million to spend on these projects.
Other planned projects include stormwater drainage upgrades at other city parks, including Gumtree Park and Robins Field; box culvert upgrades on multiple roads, including Barnes Crossing Road; pipe replacements at Medical Park Circle and Danielle Cove and ditch reshaping in Haven Acres.
