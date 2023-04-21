TUPELO — Officials in Tupelo are hoping to capitalize on the nation's growing pickleball craze with the construction of a dozen new courts in Lee Acres.
The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to approve a $1.28 million contract with M&M Construction for the construction of a fenced, lighted 12-court pickleball area, restroom upgrades and a parking lot at Dot Cooper Kelly Park.
“We are very excited about this new pickleball project and what it is going to bring to our community,” Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said. “We have a lot of pickleball players, young and old. It is really there for everybody from all walks of life.”
The city was able to also include two of the three alternate bids it included in its proposal, the first includes the construction of a pavilion with benches and other amenities, and the second includes storm drainage work for the court and parking lot.
Farned said the city could not accept its third alternate for landscaping work but noted there would possibly be money left over in the project to include landscaping through the quote processes. There will also be upgrades to the bathrooms at the Dot Cooper Kelly Park safe room.
Pickleball is similar to tennis, but a small paddle, rather than a racket, is used to strike a perforated, hollow ball. The court is also half the size of a regulation tennis court.
“It is a very social sport,” President of the Tupelo Area Pickleball Board Andy Burleson said, noting there are players as young as 10-years-old to those in their 80s. “You don’t have to show up with a partner or with a group. It is very easy. There is not as much mobility required. … It is becoming a more competitive game, but at its core, it is a social game.”
Burleson said the community is “fired up” and ready for the project to be completed, noting that he believed the additional courts would bring in more people, more tournaments and, in turn, more tax revenue to the city.
“Seeing it come to fruition has been nice,” he said, noting that the community has trouble finding enough courts in town to play and that for most of its tournaments, the group uses the tennis courts in Joyner. “I think it is going to be a really good thing for the community.”
The council also voted unanimously to approve a budget amendment that saw the injection of $1.4 million into the project, most of which came from the Convention and Visitors Bureau. With the money from CVB, the city included $100,000 from its general fund.
Farned said the leftover funds will go to engineering and architecture costs and possibly landscaping. His department is expected to bring a contract before the council by the next board meeting, and once that gains approval, construction, which will take between four to six months, can begin.
With the current design, there are no covers over the courts for heat and inclement weather. Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis noted she thought it was important to have the ability to add canopies at a later date. Farned said he would look into the city’s options.
