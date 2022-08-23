TUPELO • Tupelo City officials have authorized engineering work for a slew of stormwater drainage projects in an attempt to prepare for grant applications opening next week connected to its American Rescue Plan Act allocations.
The Tupelo City Council during a special-called session on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve seven stormwater drainage projects totaling nearly $18.5 million. Spending on those projects includes:
- $4.8 million to Engineering Solutions Inc. for work on seven projects
- $2.2 million to Dabbs Corp for work on seven projects
- $8.9 million to Cook Coggin Engineers, Inc. for work on three projects
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said, after months of waiting to allocate the city’s ARPA funds, he’s excited to begin work on some much-needed projects.
“It is going to be a learning process for us … It is going to be an interesting process (over) the next couple of months,” Jordan said. “I’m glad to see we are moving forward, and we’ve named the engineers and their prospective projects.”
City Attorney Ben Logan said the state has $450 million in ARPA funds to use as 100% matching grants for municipalities and counties across the state. The application process opens on Sept. 1 and will run for thirty days, City Grant writer Abby Christian told the Daily Journal.
The city hopes to get $9 million from the state to match its $9 million in ARPA funds. Each project must be entered individually.
Logan said ARPA funds must be used for projects involving water, wastewater or stormwater.
In order to qualify for the matching grants, Logan said, the city must have engineering services lined up.
Logan noted that some of the planned projects would require U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ approval.
Even with the city’s approval, it is unlikely all the city’s drainage projects will be funded through ARPA funds. Christian said the grants would be extremely competitive and some projects might not make it through the first round of allocations.
She said the projects that do not get matching funds in the first round of applications will get a second chance with the state’s leftover funds.
“It will be a grant match for each (project),” Christian said. “This has never been done before. … It is going to be competitive. They can’t award everything to everyone at the same time.”
In conjunction with these projects, the city also has $18 million to spend on drainage upgrades through a state revolving loan fund through Tupelo Water and Light. That brings the total estimated project costs to about $36 million.
Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said he expected movement on the loan by the end of September.
The city has until 2024 to allocate the ARPA funds and until 2026 to spend the money.
