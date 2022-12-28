Tupelo — Tupelo officials have approved plans for the next phase of the ongoing development of a new commercial subdivision in bustling north Tupelo.
Last week, Tupelo City Council voted among present members to approve the application to build a Tidal Wave Auto Spa, a car wash chain with more than 200 locations nationwide, on a 1.38-acre plot within the 156-acre Scruggs Commons Subdivision on North Gloster Street.
The car wash will be located across from Chipotle.
Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard was absent.
Tanner Newman, Tupelo’s development services director, said city officials have been working with the land’s owner and developer, Jason Scruggs, on the property’s development so that it matches the look and feel of the area.
“We are working with the developer for an overall master plan for at least some of that property,” Newman said. “We are not going to treat this on a lot-by-lot basis. All the requirements have been met for a major subdivision.”
With the approval, Scruggs can sell the property and infrastructure development and construction of the car wash can continue.
Scruggs said the land’s buyers, who he declined to name, hope to close the sale of the lot in March of next year and have the car wash built by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
The lot’s sale is the second of a multi-phase plan to develop land previously used for agricultural purposes. Scruggs said there are currently no concrete plans for the project’s next phase.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in the area,” he said, noting there were uncertainties associated with the project’s third phase, including an ever-changing economic situation and possible road construction inside the property. “All options are open.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.