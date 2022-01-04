TUPELO • As state legislators begin a jam-packed session, local officials are gearing up for the possibility of medical cannabis in Tupelo.
Basing the regulations on a legislation draft created by Republican Sen. Kevin Blackwell of Southaven and Republican Rep. Lee Yancey of Brandon, Tupelo city attorney Ben Logan in December told the Daily Journal he and his assistant attorney have built a proposed ordinance for some medical marijuana centers.
Logan said the ordinance is mostly complete and will be ready for implementation when the Legislature creates a statewide program.
If the legislation were to pass, the city would automatically be opted in to the program. City officials could, however, opt out with an affirmative vote 90 days after its passage. If they were to do so, voters could take the matter up in a special election to override the decision.
Logan said the decision to opt out of a cannabis program is an issue for city’s elected leaders to address, but the proposed ordinance will keep the city ahead of the curve, regardless.
“If they don’t opt out, we will be ready to roll,” he said.
The proposed ordinance used pharmacies and liquor stores as a template for zoning dispensaries on top of the regulations placed on them by the state's proposed legislation.
Logan said the ordinance would work to regulate the “time, place and manner” that govern how dispensaries, processing and cultivation centers can operate.
The proposed state legislation prohibits marijuana facilities from locating within 1,000 feet from churches, schools and childcare centers. It further regulates that dispensaries must be 1,500 feet from other dispensaries.
Dispensaries are placed under commercial or mixed use zones, while both processing and cultivation facilities will go in agricultural zones.
Logan said that the current state restrictions would severely limit the locations where a dispensary could open in Tupelo. Owners could, however, request variances.
Development Services Director Tanner Newman said he had not been contacted by anyone interested in starting a medical marijuana business within the city, but added that they were likely in a holding pattern until the Legislature made its decision.
At a previous Tupelo Planning Committee meeting, the committee members discussed restricting where medical marijuana dispensaries could open even further.
Committee members asked Tupelo’s attorneys if places with after-school programs, correctional facilities, doctor’s offices and family entertainment businesses would count as protected facilities.
“I would hate to see a dispensary across from the BancorpSouth Arena. It is a public place. I would really hate to see one across from the mall,” said Gus Hildenbrand, a committee member. “I can’t see that the population that would use this for medical purposes would be large. I really can’t see where many dispensaries would be able to make a go of it.”
Hildenbrand also said he wants to prohibit cultivation centers from setting up within city limits entirely, though that decision rests with the city’s elected leaders and not the committee.
Another member, Leslie Mart, said she doesn’t see the number of dispensaries as an issue, but she would also want more detail on the definition of “pediatric facilities,” giving examples of martial arts and ballet studios as possible additions because children frequently patronize those businesses.
The committee is only advisory, and its decisions are non-binding to the Tupelo City Council.
The Mississippi Legislature will gavel in for its 2022 session on Tuesday, Jan.4. Lawmakers are expected to take up medical marijuana legislation early in the session.