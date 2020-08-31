TUPELO • Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration recently presented the City Council with a proposed capital budget plan of about $3.5 million for the next fiscal year at a budget hearing earlier this month.
The proposed plan for fiscal year 2021, which contains no new increase in city taxes, currently has the bulk of the money going toward repairing and maintaining roads, purchasing or upgrading city vehicles, installing railroad crossings and putting up mast arms for traffic signals.
A capital plan is a portion of the city’s budget that is allocated toward long-term or bigger-ticket investment projects that will enhance a particular service or improve the quality of life for the area. Examples of this are renovating city buildings, purchasing a new vehicle or upgrading city parks.
Despite some economic uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer, said that the capital plan is a balanced portion of the city’s overall budget and that the items in the plan are things necessary to keep the different facets of city government function properly.
Hanna stressed that when money becomes tight or there’s an economic downturn in the short-term, it’s still vital to keep investing in the city’s capital plan on a long-term basis to make sure that one minor problem that goes ignored doesn’t snowball into one large problem.
“If you put off and put off, you end up resulting in things hitting you all at once whether it's drainage or a depleted fleet that can't support the police department,” Hanna said.
The largest line item in the city’s capital plan is street repairs and maintenance, which accounts for just over $1 million of the total plan. Hanna said the administration believes road maintenance is an important aspect of the capital plan because, if ignored, more streets will eventually need repairing at one time, which would cost more in the long run.
“That’s certainly one of those items that you constantly have to keep up because we’ll have more streets that will need it the following year,” Hanna said.
Other items in the capital plan include around $578,000 for railroad crossings, $270,000 in traffic signals and $150,000 for renovations to the city’s skate park at Ballard Park.
So far, the proposed plan has attracted favorable attention from the City Council, who will either vote to approve or reject the overall budget within the next few weeks.
Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington said he believes that it’s overall a good capital plan that is well-financed.
“The things that are on the capital plan are things we need in the city of Tupelo,” Whittington said.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis also said that she is pleased most of the projects and items in the capital plan are things that benefit the entire city and not just projects that benefit one specific area of town.
“We’re looking pretty good financially even with this virus,” Davis said. “We’ve still been able to balance our budget and have some money left over for emergencies and things like that.”
Municipalities are statutorily required to approve a budget for its next fiscal year no later than September 15.