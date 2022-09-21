TUPELO • Tupelo elected officials have agreed to purchase a historic building owned by a former mayor with plans to demolish the property.
Nealy a year after condemning the building, the Tupelo City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to purchase 218 North Spring Street, known as the Jefferson Davis Hotel, for $270,000 following a lengthy executive session.
The building is owned by former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.
Tupelo officials say the venture is part of an ongoing process of cleaning up blighted properties throughout the city.
“In the case of the Jefferson Davis hotel, a safety component comes into play," Development Services Director Tanner Newman told the Daily Journal. "We appreciate the property owner working with us to reach the best outcome possible.”
The purchase follows months of deliberation about the property's future. The city condemned the building last October and cordoned off the property shortly after. Demolition permits were approved but not used.
Along with the purchase of the hotel property, the city also bought the adjacent parking lot for $105,000. Newman said the administration hopes to use the space to expand the administration's downtown revitalization efforts.
“We intend to cultivate the development of the property,” he said.
Mayor Todd Jordan said the city plans to tear down the property, fill in its basement, demolish the slab and sod the lot to use as green space for the time being.
"It is just not feasible to rehabilitate," Jordan told the Daily Journal. "I wish someone could."
He noted that down the road, the city could make a request for proposal from developers, which it recently did for the Gravlee Lumber building and its adjacent lot.
When asked why the city decided against demolishing the building and charging the owner — a common practice for condemned properties — Jordan said the city "wanted to move forward" with the future of the property. The mayor said owning the property would give the city control of what developers can do with the lot later down the road.
"We couldn’t keep it condemned forever," he said.
Newman said the decision to demolish the historic, but long empty, building was never taken lightly.
“Preservation of historic buildings is vital to understanding the Tupelo story,” he said. “It's never the city’s intent to demolish a building just for the sake of demolition. Unfortunately, there comes a point when the neglect of a building makes it impractical to salvage.”
Shelton declined to comment on the sale of the property.
The city condemned two Shelton-owned buildings last year. The building at 306 North Spring Street was the former office of Shelton’s late brother Jon Shelton. Bill Simpson bought the property from Shelton last year around the time the demolition permits were approved.
Simpson partially demolished the property in March to make way for “New Orleans style” buildings with retail on the first floor and upscale apartments on the second.
After the demolition, the city condemned the remaining portion of the property, which Shelton subleases to a local attorney, because of structural support concerns. Shelton appealed the condemnation to the Tupelo license commission, but the commission upheld the decision.
After the commission's decision, Simpson made the repairs.
