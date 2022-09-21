djr-2021-10-09-news-jefferson-hotel-arp6

In this file photo from October 2021, caution tape surrounds the old Jefferson Davis Hotel on Spring Street in Tupelo following the city's condemnation of the structure. On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously voted to purchased the building, owned by former Mayor Jason Shelton, with a plan to demolish it. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • Tupelo elected officials have agreed to purchase a historic building owned by a former mayor with plans to demolish the property.

