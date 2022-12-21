TUPELO — Tupelo water and sewer rates will increase in February to offset rising supply costs.
Tupelo City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously among present members to raise the water and sewer rates of all city customers by 5.8%, taking the base bill from $11.88 to $13.34. Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard was absent from the meeting. This increase will be effective Feb. 1.
Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said his department completed a study of the water rates in late summer that showed the department needed a 9% increase to keep up with rising costs. Timmons noted that, among other material increases, the cost of pipe went up by 40% over the last year.
“Things were getting out of hand,” Timmons said of rising costs. “Once we implement this, we will watch the cash flow, see how it does and come back to (the council).”
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said he was disappointed the increase would hit residents after the holidays but understood its necessity.
“That (increase) affects a lot of people that don’t have a lot of money. It's terribly unfortunate, but if things are going up and you don’t go up, it is like a business — you will go broke,” he said.
Timmons said 0.8% of the increase came from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District raising its water costs. He said it will cost the city an extra $75,000 annually. Because the department could not eat the increase along with rising costs in materials, Timmons said the city had to add it to the water and sewer rate increase.
With another 4% increase looming, Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan asked if the council could approve a motion to increase the rates by 2% over the next two calendar years. With elections taking place in 2024, Bryan asked if it was possible to take both 2% increases within the end of the council’s current term. City Attorney Ben Logan said it was within the council’s purview. Logan ultimately said it will be an issue for next year.
“We will take care of this year and just keep coming back to it,” Bryan said.
The water and sewer increase follows the council's decision to raise the flat rate of electric bills for city residents and businesses by $3 from $7.50 to $10.50 a month, effective Oct. 1. At the time, Timmons noted the increase came because of inflation and increasing software costs.
The council also approved a petition to the Public Service Commission to raise city-owned utility company Blue Bird Utilities' water and sewer rates to that of the city after the increase. Timmons noted the increase would not affect residents inside of Tupelo and only the properties within South Industrial Park.
