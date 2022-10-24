Elvis Presley Birthplace Executive Director Roy Turner thanks Jack Reed Jr. for naming the Elvis Presley Foundation Board as this years Grand Marshal of the annual Reed's Christmas Parde in Tupeo on Dec 2nd.
Jack Reed Jr., right, listens to Henry Dodge say a few words as the Elvis Presley foundation board was named as the grand marshall of the annual Reed's Christmas Parade on Dec. 2nd.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Jack Reed Jr., center, announces the Elvis Presley Foundation Board as the grand marshal of the annual Reed's Christmas Parade that will be held on Dec. 2nd in Tupelo.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
TUPELO – Tupelo residents will be “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” during the 74th annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade for what Reed’s owner called the “year of Elvis.”
Tupelo officials, along with local business owner Jack Reed Jr., named the Elvis Presley Birthplace Board of Directors the Grand Marshals of the 74th annual Tupelo Christmas Parade, which is set for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2.
“This is one of the best days of the year for us here at Reed’s. One of the opportunities we have being a local business is to give back to the community, and one of the ways we do it is to unwrite the Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parades,” Reed said before presenting the city with a $5,000 check to facilitate the parade.
Reed noted that there had been a resurgence in the Presley fandom with the recent release of the Baz Luhrmann Biopic “Elvis” last summer. He said he hopes the momentum created by the film continues to grow.
“We could pick the Elvis foundation every year for the contributions it makes every year,” Reed said. “We are really happy to honor the birthplace (board) … as the combined grand marshals of the parade.”
The board helps manage the Elvis Presley Birthplace grounds, where his childhood home stands. Birthplace Director Roy Turner said the board and foundation were proud to be a part of the upcoming parade.
“We are humbled and honored for the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Board of Directors to be chosen as Grand Marshals for this year’s parade,” he said in a written statement. “The Birthplace’s success is the result of the support of Jack and his family and hundreds of Tupelo citizens who have helped us achieve a beautiful facility and grounds to honor Elvis Presley.
The theme of the event is “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree,” and those interested in submitting a float for the parade can apply at tupelomainstreet.com or call Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association at (662) 841-6598.
Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association Director Lucia Randle said she was excited to move forward with the second post-pandemic parade, adding that it had a large turnout.
“We are thrilled to do the 74th annual parade,” she said. “We are counting on good weather and another big crowd this year.”
