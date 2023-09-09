TUPELO — Funding for a new fire truck, playground equipment and Tupelo Aquatic Center maintenance led Tupelo City Council discussions Thursday as the council worked to finish the city's budget for the next fiscal year.
The council held a work session Thursday afternoon to present changes to the capital plan following a public hearing on the budget and plan for the next fiscal year starting on Oct. 1. The council must approve its budget by Sept. 14, and a special called meeting is planned Sept. 12 to do just that.
The capital plan is a document that lays out what the city’s projects are for the next four years or so. It includes projects and their current funding, as well as information on different revenues and grants going into the plan.
The administration made a few tweaks to the capital plan following the public hearing last week. Chief Financial Officer Hanna said the largest change was moving the purchase of a fire truck from 2025 to 2024, which will cost an estimated $1.5 million. The reason for the change, she said, was because it will take two years from the onset of the purchase to receive the vehicle. The city plans to authorize the purchase in late 2023 to make sure it will be delivered by 2025.
Another change to the plan was an additional $100,000 a year for playground equipment maintenance. The city will rotate parks based on need over the next four years, with Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned’s guidance on which parks need maintenance. Chief Operating Officer Don Lewis said Veterans Memorial Park is the park the city targeted for 2024.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston, pointing to a reduction in the aquatic center’s maintenance allocations from $100,000 to $50,000, said she believed because the pool is aging, it will take more money for maintenance rather than less.
Hanna noted that some of the maintenance is done straight out of the center’s budget rather than through the capital fund but added that an increase in upgrades to the building should lower maintenance costs in the long run. Lewis elaborated.
“We have been able to maintain with the (funding) level we have, so we could use that money to balance out something else,” Lewis said.
The amendments also came with reductions in a few projects, including reducing the Downtown Alleyway project by $20,000 to $110,000, reducing funding for the athletic fields from $150,000 down to $125,000 for the next four years and reducing the Northside Boys and Girls Club roof project from $200,000 to $175,000. The savings from the roofing project went to partially fund the playground equipment maintenance.
