djr-2022-03-20-news-tupelo-city-hall-arp4

This file photo from March 2022 shows the exterior of Tupelo City Hall.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Funding for a new fire truck, playground equipment and Tupelo Aquatic Center maintenance led Tupelo City Council discussions Thursday as the council worked to finish the city's budget for the next fiscal year.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you