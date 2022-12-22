djr-2020-01-09-news-gravlee-lumber-arp3

Tupelo city officials have voted to purchase the Gravlee building on Spring Street and the former Ice Plant building located on Broadway Street for $410,000.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO — Tupelo officials are back to the drawing board with the historic Gravlee Lumber building after a request for proposals period yielded no suitable candidates.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you