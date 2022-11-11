TUPELO — Veterans, families and Tupelo residents gathered at Veterans Park for the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony on a cool Friday morning to honor those who served the nation.
“Today is a special day. This week is a special week, but we shouldn’t limit one day, one week, one month for our veterans. It is every day of the year,” Mayor Todd Jordan said. “Because of you, we were able to come here and assemble together…. Freedom is something that we benefit from because of the veterans here today and around the world, the ones that are still here and (the ones) that sacrificed their lives.”
Chaplain Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Smith spoke during the ceremony. Smith is a native of Prentiss County who now lives in Belden; he served in the Gulf War as a group chaplain for the third personnel group from Fort Hood, Texas. Next, Smith served in Fort Campbell in Kentucky for the United States Installation Management Command until retirement in 2010. He has since worked as a civilian pastor.
“The Lord Jesus gave us two commandments: Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul, with all thy mind… The second is like unto it. Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thy self.” Smith said. “If someone is committed to obeying both those great commands, can he or she be a warrior, and the resounding answer is yes.”
Smith said he had three points to demonstrate that veterans' greatest motivation is not the nation but love.
“We go to war because of love,” he said. “Love protects our neighbors. Our family, our friends, our fellow Americans, these are our neighbors… Love preserves our neighbors.…. We love our fellow men that are being oppressed by our others of our fellow men, so we go to war…. Love punishes our neighbors…. We go in love to punish the oppressors…. Because the most loving action toward a war-mongering nation is to stop its violence.”
Capping off his speech, Smith sang a song he wrote titled “Spared,” which sends a message of honoring our veterans for their sacrifices.
During the ceremony, state Sen. Chad McMahan presented a resolution from the Senate honoring the legacy of former prisoner of war and retired Air Force Colonel Carlyle “Smitty” Harris for his service. The resolution was meant to be presented in February, but a medical emergency kept Harris from attending the Senate meeting.
“We live in a day and age where there is a lot of strife politically, but one thing we still do together is support the men and women of the United States Military and our veterans,” McMahan said, noting 22 state senators signed their name to the resolution. “The love that (Harris) shares, The forgiveness he shares are incredible.”
After being shot down in North Vietnam in 1965, Harris spent eight years in Hoa Lo Prison, where he taught his fellow prisoners a “tap code” to communicate secretly. Harris detailed his survival in a 2019 autobiography, “Tap Code.”
“What a beautiful day, and I am so happy to be among veterans here at Veterans Park,” Harris said. “I don’t seek any recognition, but it pleases me, my family, my son and daughters that I am. That means more to me than anything.”
Master Gunnery Sergeant Bob Verell capped off the event by performing “Taps.”
