TUPELO • Decades after a litany of issues led to the decline of a once booming commercial hub in a historically Black neighborhood in Tupelo, city officials and business owners hope to spark revitalization by encouraging commercial growth in the area.
Nestled within a slew of recently approved changes to the city’s development code was the creation of the Park Hill Business Overlay District, which hopes to revitalize the once-thriving commercial aspect of the neighborhood. The main adjustment comes in the form of changing residential construction from use-by-right to use-by compatibility.
“I think it will incentivize some growth,” City Planner Jenny Savely said. “(Residents) are hoping for the revitalization of their neighborhood … they were all really excited about encouraging new commercial business.”
The new overlay comprises Tolbert Street, travels along North Green Street, crosses McCullough Boulevard and ends on North Green Street at Rogers Lane near the C.C. Augustus Center.
Once known as “The Hill,” the area had been a "city within the city" during the Jim Crow era of Tupelo’s history, Oren Dunn City Museum Curator Leesha Faulkner said. But increased access to downtown’s business, redlining, owner death and the proliferation of big box stores caused a decline as Black-owned businesses in the area.
She and others who lived in the neighborhood at the time noted it had restaurants, grocery stores, a mortuary, an upholstery shop, a theater and its own taxi service among other businesses. All small businesses were owned by the people who lived in and around the neighborhood.
City of Tupelo Community Outreach Coordinator Marcus Gary is among those who lived in the area during its heyday and hope to see a return to form.
“As a kid growing up, that area was vibrant. It was our Black Wall Street,” he said, referring to a historic self-sufficient neighborhood and Black-owned business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, formed during the early 20th Century. “There was a real sense of pride."
Gary’s grandfather, Augustus Ashby Sr., owned Ashby’s Grocery Store, which was located at the intersection of Green Street and Tolbert before it closed in the late '80s. Gary said he grew up helping at the store and experiencing Park Hill went it was still a vibrant and booming neighborhood.
He said after he moved back to the city and began his work as a community liaison, Park Hill's revitalization “tugged heavily” on him. His hope is the overlay will reignite the neighborhood to its former atmosphere, noting there were multiple investors already working in the area.
“With the new overlay, we can work toward gaining it back,” he said.
Among residents investing in the community is Kenneth Mayfield, owner of Dynasty College of Cosmetology and Barberology. He recently began an expansion to the college, which would include a storefront for recent graduates to get more practical experience, which will be within the overlay across from Gum Tree Park on Tolbert Street.
“I know we can improve (the area), but we have to get the residents motivated,” he said. “(Park Hill) was the centerpiece of our African American community without question. I am not giving up on it, and with this overlay in place, I am optimistic that we will be able to get enough with a stake in the community … to invest in small business.”
Brenda Norwood Depriest’s father owned a convenience store, “Mr. Quick,” that was across from the C.C. Augustus Center. She said kids used to spend days going back and forth from the pool to her father’s store when she was younger. She said people often tell her they miss her father’s store and wish something like it could come back to Park Hill.
The idea to bring more commercial business into the area again, she said, was perfect for families that lacked reliable transportation.
“I think it is a good idea, the reason being, we have a housing project there, and a lot of people don’t have access (to transportation) to get to a laundry mat or go to a convenience store,” she said.
Stella Mayhorn Johnson said Park Hill thrived in her childhood, noting her father opened Lantern Dairy Bar in the neighborhood in the late 50s and later opened Mayhorn Grocery. She noted that bringing back business to the neighborhood would jump start revitalization.
"I think it is a wonderful idea," she said. "When you see the economy thriving in a community, then that community is going to be growing community.”
