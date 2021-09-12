TUPELO • City officials have recently sold two pieces of property — one on Court Street and one on Timberlane Road — for a collective total of $270,500.
The Tupelo City Council on Aug. 31 voted to sell an old police administration building on the corner of Court Street and Jefferson Street to H and G Property Holdings for $242,500. The parking lot adjacent to the former administration building, though, is not being sold and will still be owned by the city.
The Council on Tuesday convened an executive session to discuss the sale of the property and voted to give the H & G Property Holdings the right of first refusal on the property.
The Council on Aug. 17 voted to sell a parcel of property on Timberlane Road to Will Troxler for $28,000.
This is now the second time that city officials have attempted to sell the land on Timberlane Road. In July, the City Council voted to sell the property to a firefighter for the city, which is a violation of state ethics laws.
After reviewing the necessary statues, the Council later decided to rescind the property sale to the city employee. The attorneys for the city of Tupelo have said that Troxler is not a city employee.
Mayor Todd Jordan has previously told the Daily Journal that during the course of his administration he wants to review the property owned by the city and determine which parcels can be sold.