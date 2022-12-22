TUPELO — City officials have agreed to sell one of the few remaining undeveloped downtown lots for an unspecified private development.
The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously voted among present members to sale part of a publicly owned parking lot near 322 Main St. for $97,000 to Bostick Rentals MS. Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard was absent.
The property to be sold includes a portion of the parking lot near the Tupelo Water & Light Court Street office, Development Services Director Tanner Newman said.
Josh Bostick, an optometrist, already owns a building located next to the parking lot. The building is the former office of optometrist Bill Dickerson, who retired last year.
Both Newman and Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Neal McCoy said they were unsure what Bostick plans to do with the lot.
Attempts to reach Bostick were unsuccessful.
The property falls within the newly expanded boundaries of the downtown overlay district. The city imposes additional development restrictions within the overlay district, including a mandate that buildings be at least two stories with a retail-focused ground floor and office space or residential apartments on the second floor.
“This is the first big, breaking development in downtown since the overlay was approved,” Newman said, adding he was thrilled to see progress on the development.
McCoy said only eight public parking spaces will be lost.
“It makes more sense to put it on the tax rolls,” he said.
Newman said this is one of only two undeveloped properties left on Main Street in the downtown overlay district. The other is the old auto parts store across from Fairpark and City Hall.
The city does not own that property, and Newman declined to comment about whether the city may be seeking to purchase it.
Newman did say there had been some work on the building in recent months.
“We are glad to see the property being cleaned up in preparation for its revitalization,” Newman said, though he declined to give more information.
