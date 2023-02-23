TUPELO — Following a brief executive session, the Tupelo City Council has approved the purchase of land to build a new power substation in west Tupelo.
The council on Tuesday voted unanimously to buy 6.52 acres between North Gloster Street and North Green Street from Cleveland Properties LLC for $469,322 with the expectation of a $123,811 reimbursement from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The land, officials said, will be used for the construction of a new power substation to service an influx of development on the west side of town.
“We’ve been in negotiations with Cleveland Properties for about a year-and-a-half, and it has just now come to fruition,” Attorney Ben Logan said. “We need a little more redundancy and increased load for the electrical work there.”
Logan said the city originally planned to only purchase about 4 acres of property, but after conversations with TVA, found they needed another 2 acres for an easement. The city elected to buy 7 acres with the agreement of partial reimbursement from the power supplier.
With a total price tag of about $6 million, Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said the project will see the construction of a new substation with four powerlines feeding North Gloster, North Green, Madison Street and Lakeshire Drive. The project will greatly expand power capacity in the area, Timmons said, adding that the capacity increase will also relieve stress citywide.
“There is more reliability in the new area as well as the area we shed the lines from,” he said. “It will help the whole city.”
Timmons said the project shouldn't result in a price increase for customers.
"We are in good financial shape to build this substation and not impact our customers' rates. We have the money in reserve,” he said.
When asked if the city needed a sharp capacity increase specifically to relieve stress on the system, Timmons said the city took on the project not to relieve building capacity concerns but to prepare for future growth.
With supply chains still stressed because of building tensions from the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic, Timmons said he did not have a solid completion date for the project, noting the city ordered the material, including steel, transformers and other essentials, but all were a year from delivery.
“We are basically sitting on this thing for a year,” he said. “We are going to go as far as we can on our end.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.