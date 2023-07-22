TUPELO — Tupelo officials have hit a snag in their plans for technological upgrades to City Hall after a bid for a generator came in significantly over their estimated costs.
The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to reject a bid for a backup generator for city hall after all offers came in significantly over the estimated $215,000 the city allotted.
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said the city will adjust the budget for the generator and try again, noting that rather than cutting costs on the generator, officials will increase the budget to match the prices. The original estimate was off by $113,359. He noted the city has $500,000 in total for the project, which includes both the generator and enclosure.
As it stands today, city hall has no overall backup generator. Lewis said there are backups in place that give employees a chance to properly sign out of their computers and save data in the event of power loss.
The importance of the generator, Lewis said, is because city hall is home to multiple municipal departments, including the administration, finance and development services and most of the city’s data, records and information technology are also located within the building.
“City hall is the hub of operations for the city,” he said. “All of our IT and records are down here, tax records and bill pay… so it is important that we keep everyone operating.”
Lewis also said the city already began the process of preparing the project for another bid attempt.
This generator is part of an overall larger project to provide multiple quality-of-life and technology upgrades to City Hall. The council expects to take action on bids for the renovation of the council chambers, which also has a $500,000 budget, in the coming weeks.
The city also applied for a $76,000 grant from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant from the Department of Energy during a recent board meeting to install new LED lighting around the perimeter of the city hall.
Lewis said the city expects to hear back on the grant soon but noted the administration already purchased the lights, and the grant will function as reimbursement.
